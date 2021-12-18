Extra days could benefit Brandon Shell in return from shoulder injury

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to capitalize on the couple of extra days to prepare before facing the Rams in Los Angeles Week 15. Because of the large number of Rams on the COVID-19 list, the league opted to move the matchup from Sunday afternoon to Tuesday evening.

The additional time could actually help some players who are hoping to return from injuries, including right tackle Brandon Shell, who has sat out practice all week still battling a shoulder injury.

“The days will help him, a couple more days will help him,” Carroll said Friday after the schedule change was announced. “I can’t tell you about game day stuff or anything like that, we don’t know. Anybody that’s banged up, it’s going to help them. Both teams I’m sure.”

While practice participation statuses were announced following Friday’s walkthrough, gameday designations were not required yet since the contest has been delayed. We should know more about Shell’s chances of playing on Tuesday when the final injury report is released.