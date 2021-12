NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Frederick “Freddy” James Carter, Jr., 28, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Nov. 26, 2021, in Natchez, MS, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Natchez, MS, with Rev. Dr. J. L. Hammett officiating; burial will follow at Clarmount Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 14 DAYS AGO