ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. senator gets vote on Nord Stream 2 sanctions, in deal over envoy approvals

By Timothy Gardner
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VFqS9_0dQh2YlA00
The two onshore pipe exits of the Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream 2 are pictured at the landfall facility in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz will get a vote in January on his bill to slap sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline in a deal struck with Democrats in which he agreed to lift holds on dozens of President Joe Biden's nominees for ambassador posts.

In the agreement reached early Saturday between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, and Cruz, the Senate will vote before Jan. 14 on Cruz's bill to place sanctions on the Russia-to-Germany natural gas pipeline.

The deal cleared the way for the Senate's approval of roughly three dozen ambassadors, including former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel as ambassador to Japan.

Under the agreement, Cruz's bill, which would impose measures on the pipeline under previous mandates, will need 60 votes to pass. That is a hurdle in the 50-50 Senate, where bipartisanship is scarce.

Democrats this autumn had been rallying around a separate measure that would place sanctions on Nord Stream 2 and Russian officials only if Russia invaded Ukraine, but that legislation was dropped from annual defense policy legislation.

A senior Republican congressional aide said on Saturday he believed Cruz's bill would pass.

Biden opposes Nord Stream 2, which is completed but awaiting approvals from Germany, because it would bypass Ukraine, depriving it of transit fees and potentially undermining its struggle against Russia. The administration also believes the project would increase Russia's leverage over Europe. Moscow says the project is only commercial.

The White House and the State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In May, the Biden administration placed sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the company that controls the pipeline. But it immediately waived the sanctions, saying the project was already mostly built and as the administration sought to repair ties with ally Germany. read more

Germany is taking time to approve the pipeline. In a setback for Nord Stream 2, Germany's energy regulator said on Thursday that no decision on whether to allow it to be commissioned is expected in the first half of 2022.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 6

Sendero Luminoso
2d ago

If Jobama opposes the Nordstream 2 project, why did he lift the sanctions that The Donald had placed on it?

Reply(1)
6
Related
Fox News

Ted Cruz says he is leading effort to 'stop every dumb--- thing' Biden, Democrat leaders are doing

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Monday deployed some colorful language to describe the work of President Biden and Democratic leaders. Asked during his appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest here what he is doing to help Republicans get elected across the country ahead of the 2022 midterms, Cruz said: "There are really three things I'm focused on right now in the Senate. Number one is leading the fight stop every dumb--- thing Biden and Pelosi and Schumer are doing."
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Biden still hopeful of Senate passage of social spending bill

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he remains hopeful he can secure Senate passage of a massive social spending bill. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia dealt a potentially fatal blow last weekend to Biden's $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better" plan, saying he could not support it. But Biden told reporters at the White House he believed the bill, the centerpiece of his domestic agenda, could be resurrected. "I still think there's a possibility of getting Build Back Better done," Biden said. "Senator Manchin and I are going to get something done."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Schumer vows U.S. Senate action on voting rights and social policy, as Manchin rift deepens

In a letter to Democratic colleagues Monday, Schumer, of New York, said the Senate would vote in early January on a new version of President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill, as well as voting rights legislation deemed essential by many Democrats in advance of the midterm elections.  The post Schumer vows U.S. Senate action on voting rights and social policy, as Manchin rift deepens appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Schumer and Manchin face off on Zoom

MANCHIN MEETS THE DEM CAUCUS — Senate Democrats held a virtual meeting Tuesday night, their first get-together since the Sunday meltdown. And yes, JOE MANCHIN logged on. Manchin and Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER essentially repeated what they’ve been saying in other venues this week: The West Virginian has concerns about inflation and the debt and wants higher taxes on the rich, while Schumer outlined his new road map to pass Build Back Better and voting rights legislation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rahm Emanuel
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Chuck Schumer
americanmilitarynews.com

US Senator: Russia trying to create ‘pretext for war’ by making impossible-to-accept demands from US, NATO

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The top Republican on the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee says the security proposals that Moscow has put forth in response to Western alarm over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine are a clear sign that Russia is “trying to create a pretext for war.”
FOREIGN POLICY
Idaho Capital Sun

Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation

Arizona’s U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema remains opposed to weakening the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for moving ahead on legislation, even as other Democrats are floating the idea of making an exception to the chamber’s rules to pass major voting rights measures. In a statement to States Newsroom, a Sinema spokeswoman said the senator supports the voting […] The post Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Democrats#Russian#The White House#The State Department#Nord Stream 2 Ag
Chicago Tribune

Ambassador Rahm Emanuel: Senate confirms former Chicago mayor as U.S. envoy to Japan.

The U.S. Senate voted early Saturday morning to confirm former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel as ambassador to Japan, officially opening yet another act in a three-decade political career that has run through two White Houses, Capitol Hill, Chicago City Hall and, now, the American embassy in Tokyo. The Senate voted 48-to-21 to confirm Emanuel, with the longtime political operator receiving support ...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Reuters

Reuters

253K+
Followers
258K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy