Foreign Policy

Three Senate Democrats vote against confirming Rahm Emanuel as Japan ambassador

By Andrew Miller
foxwilmington.com
 4 days ago

The United States Senate confirmed former Chicago mayor and Obama chief of staff Rahm Emanuel as U.S. ambassador to Japan on Saturday, with three Democrats voting in opposition. The Senate voted 48-21 in a rare middle of the night session to confirm Emanuel to the position with Democrat Sens....

Nevada Current

Schumer vows U.S. Senate action on voting rights and social policy, as Manchin rift deepens

Policy, politics and progressive commentary U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday he plans to force votes on voting rights, a sweeping social policy bill and a change to Senate rules early next year — even as members of his caucus have made clear in recent days Democrats lack the support to pass those proposals. In a letter to […] The post Schumer vows U.S. Senate action on voting rights and social policy, as Manchin rift deepens appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS

