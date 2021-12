If you were a Ladies of London fan (like me), then you definitely know all about Caroline Stanbury. Sometimes evil, always fabulous, Caroline carried the show. But on the third and final season, Caroline’s business was going under and her hot husband’s job was moving them to Dubai. And not so coincidentally, the series was […] The post Real Housewives Of Dubai Star & Ladies Of London Alum Caroline Stanbury Is Married appeared first on Reality Tea.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO