Colorado State

Yes, Snow Fleas Are Real and They Live Right Here in Colorado

By Toni Gee
 4 days ago
Colorado is home to various wildlife and animals, but have you ever come across a snow flea before?. According to a report from the University of Colorado Boulder, Colorado Snow Fleas hang out between 7,500- and 12,000-feet above sea level in forested mountain slopes. Learning About Colorado Snow Fleas....

CBS Denver

Rare And Elusive Ringtail Spotted In Englewood Neighborhood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — It was an unusual sight for residents in the suburbs of Denver. It looks more like something you'd see in a remote jungle. But it's not a bush baby or a lemur. It's not a squirrel or a raccoon. It's a ringtail, and although rare, it is native to the southwestern United States, including Colorado. (credit: City of Englewood) "This native, but seldom seen, furry friend was spotted in Englewood. Ringtails are nervous, nocturnal mammals that make their homes in the arid climate of the southwestern U.S.," officials stated. "Sometimes referred to as a ringtail cat, the ringtail is actually a member of the raccoon family." "…many do not know about the state's more reclusive creatures, especially the ones who come out at night," researchers at the University of Denver stated, in an article titled "Ringtails? Yes, We Have Those." They described the ringtail as a "nocturnal wonder that's notoriously hard to spot." "Always remember when encountering wildlife, it is best to leave it be unless it is sick or injured," officials stated. If you do come across a sick or injured animal in Englewood, please contact Englewood Police Non-Emergency or at englewoodco.gov/englefix to have a code officer respond.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
104.7 KISS FM

Massive Elk Herd Camps Around Colorado Home

In the video below you'll see a herd that just seems to go on forever. I guess we can say it's typical in this part of the country. Seeing wild animals in our neighborhoods I mean. Most of us have see deer crossing the road or feeding on some lawn....
Wake Up Wyoming

Elk Herd Stampede in a Castle Rock Neighborhood

Hundreds of elk running. It's called a stampede. Imagine seeing it right out your backdoor? Lucky for us, when it happened last week in Castle Rock, it was caught on video. Elk are faster than you may think. There are reports of elk racing horses alongside fences, and the elk will win the short race. According to VisitEstesPark.com they can run "as fast as 40 miles per hour".
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

New Study Says This Colorado City Is One of the Most Fun in America

Maybe I'm biased, but I think it's safe to say that Colorado is fun. From amazing ski resorts to unique craft breweries to gorgeous mountain views, what's not to love?. Nothing, that's what — and I have data to back me up. According to a new study from WalletHub, Denver is the 20th most fun city in the U.S., beating out travel hotspots like Seattle, San Diego, and Washington, D.C.
1230 ESPN

Colorado Towns That Sit At The Highest Elevation

Denver is world famous for being knows as the "Mile High City" but Fort Collins isn't far behind sitting just a shade under at approximately 5000 feet and Colorado Springs sits even higher at just above 6000 feet. But what town in Colorado sits the highest? That would be the...
Westword

Third Culture Bakery Is Moving Out of Colorado

Third Culture Bakery, which brought its mochi doughnuts and muffins to metro Denver last year, is shutting down its Colorado stores and will be refocusing on its West Coast operations in 2022. The brand got its start in Berkeley, California, in 2017. In January 2019, it signed a lease for...
101.9 KING FM

Watch a Moose Family Give a Colorado Car Their Own Kind of Wash

During this busy holiday season, one Colorado family won't need to take time to have their car washed. A moose family has taken care of that for them as a new video reveals. When you live this close to the wilderness and you leave your car outside, this can happen. It's the Bullwinkle family providing the best possible kind of auto detailing. There's on mention of exactly where in Colorado this happened.
1230 ESPN

39 Fascinating Wildlife Animals You May Run Into Living in Colorado

The beauty of nature really shines through across Colorado, and there's a vast variety of wildlife animals that call the state home. If you're looking to learn everything you possibly can about Colorado's wildlife I highly recommend visiting Colorado's Parks and Wildlife website. You'll find an abundance of information on different species of wildlife from reptiles, amphibians, birds, insects, fish, mammals, and more!
