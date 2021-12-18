ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Perry Township Food Bank

By To The Editor
myprogressnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecember 21st is the distribution date at our food bank. The...

www.myprogressnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eunice News

Eunice Food Bank Food Drive

Rev. Brent Shoalmire and Allie Fontenot, were among the many volunteers at the annual Eunice Food Bank Food Drive held Tuesday. About 5.5 tons of food was collected. (Photo by Myra Miller)
EUNICE, LA
Whitefish Pilot

Food bank asking for hams, other holiday foods

North Valley Food Bank is putting out an urgent call seeking donations for hams and other foods for Christmas dinners for those in need. The food bank is anticipating another challenging holiday season for many in the community with rising food and fuel prices along with the continuation of the Covid-19 pandemic.
WHITEFISH, MT
lansingcitypulse.com

Donate to Greater Lansing Food Bank

For far too many in our own community, it is a daily battle that shakes confidence and forces challenging decisions: keep the heat on or keep food on the table?. Choosing to help is easy. You can make a real difference for people facing hunger in our community by donating...
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Hill#Charity#Perry Township Food Bank
wyo4news.com

Food Bank in need of cash donations

December 10, 2021 — It is a difficult time of year for disadvantaged families and individuals. Some even choose to skip a meal in order to feed their children, according to Kathy Siler, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Sweetwater County. That is why the food bank is...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
WTVQ

Garrard County Food Bank receives 24 pallets of food

LANCASTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Garrard County Food Bank continues to get support from the community and surrounding area. “It’s almost like a Hallmark movie. You see a tragedy, but out of that tragedy you see something beautiful,” said Garrard County Food Bank Director Greg Cash. According...
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
KETV.com

Food Bank Editorial

Food insecurity is still a major issue in Nebraska and Iowa. As we have reported, the Food Bank for the Heartland's monthly food costs has skyrocketed in the past year and a half. Going from about $80,000 to more than $780,000 per month due to increased need and a surge in food and fuel prices.
CHARITIES
abc27.com

Holidays and Food Donations to the Central PA Food Bank

Now is a time many are in need of a comforting holiday meal, but many in our community do not know where that meal will come from. Joe Arthur with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank shares how you can give back to their mission through monetary or food donations or by volunteering your time at the food bank.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Bonner County Daily Bee

Ting program benefits food bank

Ting Internet has launched its "Ting Gives Back" holiday program and, as part of that effort, the company has partnered with food banks in the community it serves. For every new customer who signs up via tinginternet.com/giving before Jan. 15, 2022, Ting will be donating $25 to local organizations. In the greater Sandpoint area, Ting has partnered with Bonner Community Food Bank. This year is the second year that Ting has run the holiday program, raising thousands of dollars worth of donations to date.  “Our team fundamentally believes in supporting our communities, combating digital divide and lowering barriers to vital resources. This program is just one of the many ways we are trying to give back,” said Zuri Stanback, head of marketing for Ting Internet. “Each of the organizations we’ve partnered with are improving the day-to-day life of residents across our country and we’re proud to support each and every one of them.”
SANDPOINT, ID
Journal Record

Volunteers slowly return to food banks, but uncertainty looms

At food banks in Oklahoma and across the nation, many more people are volunteering this holiday season compared to last year, when vaccines weren’t yet widely available and lockdowns and general fears related to the pandemic seemed to cast a pall over everything. Volunteer numbers are still woefully short,...
CHARITIES
abc27 News

Food banks receiving grants to help with cold storage

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennslyvania food banks will get $11.4 million from part of the state’s allocated funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for cold storage and transportation resources. The grant money will be used to purchase the equipment necessary to ensure that the high volume of perishable food items now can […]
HARRISBURG, PA
kjluradio.com

Local food bank hosts annual food drive December 15

The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is gearing up for one of its biggest fundraisers of the year; it’s 15th annual “One for One” Holiday Drive. In the wake of the pandemic, we’ve all seen unemployment and food insecurity soar. In 2020 alone, 60 million people in the U.S. have turned to food banks and community programs as a way to help put food on the table.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
lootpress.com

Food banks getting funding

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – At its Thursday meeting, the Kanawha County Commission will propose approving funding in excess of $120,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to support 12 Foodbanks in the county. Commission meetings begin at 5 p.m. and are open to the public. Food banks that are targeted...
CHARLESTON, WV
WDIO-TV

Food banks supporting local families

Food banks were started in the late 60's to help capture surplus food at grocery stores. Each year, 108 billion pounds of food is wasted in the United States. Feeding America and other food banks collectively rescue over four billion pounds of that food from the nation's waste stream. If food and other products don't get donated to food banks, they might otherwise end up in landfills.
CHARITIES
dailyrecordnews.com

FISH Community Food Bank receives grant to begin diaper bank

A local nonprofit recently received authorization to move forward with a program that will have the potential to create all the difference in the monthly budgeting of single parents in financial need. FISH Community Food Bank recently received grant approval from the Washington State Department of Commerce to create a...
ELLENSBURG, WA
pctonline.com

Hoffman’s Donates 5,000 Pounds of Food to Pennsylvania Food Bank

MANTUA, N.J. – Hoffman’s Exterminating President Bill Hoffman values helping others and often encourages employees to participate in charitable work. Because of his giving philosophy, it is no surprise that all five branches of the company recently teamed up to donate around 5,000 pounds of food to radio station 93.3 WMMR’s Preston & Steve’s 24th Annual Camp Out for Hunger.
CHARITIES
WINKNEWS.com

SWFL food banks cope with rising food costs

As the cost of food rises nationally, Southwest Florida food banks are seeing more people turning to them for help. But the food banks themselves are having a hard time keeping food on the shelves. The Midwest Food Bank located at 5601 Division Drive in Fort Myers is budgeting $50,000...
FORT MYERS, FL
kingstonthisweek.com

Do not give food to food banks. Give money

As a fresh wave of lockdowns shuts down whole sectors of the Canadian economy, chances are good that these holidays are going to be having a lot more Canadians relying on their local food bank for sustenance. Since 2015, the National Post has greeted the yuletide season by publishing the video below. With a simple message of maximizing charitable giving by donating money to the food bank instead of canned goods, it is one of our most popular videos.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy