Protests

Sudan's Stability and Unity Are at Risk, PM Says Amid Mass Protests

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKHARTOUM (Reuters) - Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Saturday Sudan's stability and unity were in danger and called for a political agreement to safeguard the country's future amid mass protests against a military coup. Hamdok was speaking a day before more protests are planned against the coup carried...

