Leonard ‘Hub’ Hubbard, Former Bassist for The Roots, Dies of Rare Blood Cancer

By Inside Edition Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeonard “Hub” Hubbard, former bassist for The Roots, has died of a rare blood cancer, his wife confirmed to the Philadelphia Inquirer Thursday. He was 62. Hubbard was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, in 2007. “It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we...

No Treble

In Memoriam: Leonard Hubbard

Another master of the bass has left us. Leonard Hubbard, aka Hub, has died from a form of blood cancer called multiple myeloma. He was 62 years old. The Roots made the announcement on their social media. “It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to our brother...
MUSIC
CLASSIX 107.9

A Philly Founding Member of The Roots, Leonard Hubbard, Dies at 62

Philadelphia’s former bass player, songwriter and founding member of The Roots, Leonard “Hub” Hubbard has passed away from cancer complications. Leonard Hubbard, the bass player who toured the world and recorded with Philadelphia’s notorious hip hop band, The Roots for 15 years, sadly made his exit out of this world Wednesday, December 16, 2021 at […]
