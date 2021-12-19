ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Weather: December-Like Pattern Settling In

By Robb Ellis
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Weather in the Chicago area is settling into a very December-like pattern, though it will remain very dry.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 22 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny. High temperatures will reach 35 degrees.

Expect mostly clear skies for the week. High temperatures will be in the 30s and low 40s with lows in the 20s.

Chicago Weather: Temperatures In The Teens Wednesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS)– A cold morning is ahead. Wednesday morning is going to be much colder as we start the day in the teens and 20s. Temperatures will online climb to the low 30s with sunny skies. Brrrrr…. it's a much colder morning. Single digit wind chills for many! @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/lXjx6xO2KU — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 22, 2021 Temperatures climb through the 40s tomorrow. By Christmas Eve, temperatures reach the 50s. There s a chance for showers by the end of the week but rain amounts appear minimal.
CHICAGO, IL
Quiet weather pattern continues this week

A quiet weather pattern will continue through Christmas, according to the National Weather Service forecast. There is no rain or snow in the forecast for this week, and temperatures are expected to be in the 50s and 60s, the weather service said. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day temperatures will be...
12/21 – Rob’s “1st Afternoon of Winter” Forecast

Clouds will continue to break up and dissipate towards the southeast late this evening and overnight tonight, revealing mostly clear skies for all areas… but it`ll be cold. Next focus will be how soon surface winds can back off to allow maximized radiational cooling processes to take over. Still thinking winds should taper off later tonight/early Wednesday morning to get temperatures into the mid to upper 30s, but if winds are slow to diminish, temperatures may be slow to fall initially late evening before dropping off quickly after midnight and bottoming out around daybreak.
Weather Trend Settling into La Nina Phase

With the first day of winter upon us, longer range forecasts seem to hint and more snow and cold ahead. Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan they do see a turn in the monthly outlook…. Glisan says the monthly outlooks should stay pretty much the same through winter…. Glisan...
An active weather pattern returns by Christmas Eve

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain and snow chances return to parts of New Mexico late this week through Christmas, while other parts of the state will be seeing record temperatures this holiday. Cloud cover increased today across New Mexico as upper-level moisture is streaming in from the Pacific Ocean....
