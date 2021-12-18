ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Norah Jones Performs For ‘CBS Mornings’

JamBase
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorah Jones was the musical guest on CBS Morning’s Saturday Sessions. The singer-songwriter and pianist performed songs from her holiday album,...

www.jambase.com

Comments / 0

Related
udiscovermusic.com

Norah Jones Premieres Merry New Video For ‘I Dream Of Christmas’

Norah Jones has premiered a festive new video for “I Dream Of Christmas,” which is available to watch now exclusively on Facebook. The video was directed by Dano Cerny and features cameos from a host of personalities including Gleb Savchenko, Scott Tweedie, Emma Brooks McAllister, and Courtney Mawhorr. The song is the title track of her first-ever holiday album I Dream Of Christmas, which is out now in an expanded digital deluxe version featuring 3 additional tracks.
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

Norah Jones’ Discusses Her Festive New Music Video & Go-To Gifting Destinations

With her soulful lyrics and soothing vocals, it’s hard to imagine any singer better suited to create a Christmas album than Norah Jones. And on Oct. 15, the nine-time Grammy winner proved that to be the case with her first-ever holiday album, I Dream Of Christmas. As you’d expect, the songs feature a slightly romantic, slightly whimsical sound — and that’s especially true of the lead single, “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones).” Yes, every ballad on the album is exactly what a holiday song should be. But with its cozy and nostalgic vibes, this one epitomizes the holiday season; and with Jones’ newly released music video for the song, that’s now even more obvious.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sasha Dobson
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Brian Blade
Person
Norah Jones
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Kelly Clarkson, Norah Jones & Pistol Annies deliver noteworthy holiday albums

Kelly Clarkson, 'When Christmas Comes Around' (Atlantic) The standards on Clarkson's second Christmas album are almost unfair to other interpreters — she is that nimble a singer. (See "Last Christmas," especially, rendered here as a vivid roller coaster.) However, it's the original tunes — which she sings with the kind of verve most singers not named Mariah Carey don't bother putting into their holiday releases — that make this LP truly stand out.
MUSIC
SFGate

See Norah Jones Bring Christmas Songs, Chipmunks Classic to CBS’ ‘Saturday Sessions’

Norah Jones appeared on CBS Mornings’ latest “Saturday Sessions” to showcase a trio of tracks from her first-ever holiday album I Dream of Christmas. Performing with her band from which looked like the CBS studios, Jones delivered renditions of the Chipmunks’ “Christmas Don’t Be Late,” the seasonal standard “Blue Christmas” and “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones),” one of a handful of original songs that Jones penned for her first Xmas LP.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Norah Jones, Blue Lab Beats, Chuck Berry & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. Singer/songwriter Norah Jones has premiered a new video for “I Dream of Christmas,” the title track from her first-ever holiday album, released earlier this year on Blue Note Records. The video was directed by Dano Cerny and features cameos from a host of personalities including Gleb Savchenko, Scott Tweedie, Emma Brooks McAllister, and Courtney Mawhorr. I Dream of Christmas is now also available in an expanded digital deluxe version, featuring three additional tracks. Order it here.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Blue Christmas#Cbs Mornings#Cbs Morning
jazziz.com

Ron Carter, Norah Jones, Wayne Shorter & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top. Noteworthy. Wayne Shorter Remembers Jazz Messengers’ First Tour of Japan: Legendary saxophonist Wayne Shorter...
MUSIC
JamBase

Watch Courtney Barnett Perform ‘Rae Street’ For SiriusXM

SiriusXM shared video of Courtney Barnett performing “Rae Street.” The clip comes from the Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist’s appearance on SiriusXMU Sessions. “Rae Street” came out on July 7 and heralded Barnett’s 2021 album, Things Take Time, Take Time, which arrived on November 12. SiriusXM previously shared Courtney playing the record’s “Before You Gotta Go” and now follow with “Rae Street” from the guitarist’s solo acoustic SiriusXMU Session.
MUSIC
CBS News

Saturday Sessions: Norah Jones performs “Christmas Don’t Be Late”

The great Norah Jones has captivated listeners with her soft, soulful sound for years. But she's never released a holiday album, until now. The nine-time Grammy-award-winner makes a return to “Saturday Sessions” to perform the song “Christmas Don’t Be Late” from her new holiday album, “I Dream of Christmas.”
MUSIC
JamBase

Remembering Joe Cocker: Performing With John Belushi On ‘SNL’

Rock vocalist Joe Cocker died on this date in 2014 at age 70. Possessing one of the most recognizable singing voices, Cocker was also equally identifiable, at least early in his career, by his enthusiastic performance style. Born in Sheffield, England on May 20, 1944, Cocker’s career was built around...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Paste Magazine

"For Me? It’s Been Christmas All Year Already": Norah Jones on Her First Holiday Album

Most families probably follow the same time-honored patterns when it comes to preparing Yuletide family meals—the table will be stocked with either ham or turkey, or perhaps a combination of both, and maybe even that fabled Roast Beast that the rehabilitated Grinch was allowed to carve for his festive new friends down in Whoville. But at Norah Jones’ house in upstate New York, it’s none of the above, and something not exactly seasonal at all—unless you and your relatives all gather annually around those bowls of unlimited breadsticks at Olive Garden, that is. “I always serve pasta with bolognese for Christmas Eve,” says the nine-time Grammy winner, proudly. “And it’s only become our tradition because I forced it to be our tradition, mostly because it’s my favorite dish, plus it’s fun and it’s easy. But it’s funny, because I make it every week anyway, so it’s just become something silly.”
ENTERTAINMENT
brookdalecc.edu

Christmas Started Calling Ken McGee When He Worked with Norah Jones

Ken McGee, learning space specialist in the Teaching and Learning Center (TLC) at Brookdale Community College started getting into the holiday spirit a little early this year when on December 3 he worked as a recording system technician and second engineer for a live recording celebrating the release of Norah Jones’ Christmas album, I Dream of Christmas.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Covered Song In Music History

Some of the most successful singers of all time did not begin their careers as singers. They started out as songwriters. Ed Sheeran wrote songs for others before he became a megastar. So did Katy Perry. On the other hand, some songwriters wrote songs for other artists throughout their careers. The Bee Gees did this […]
MUSIC
Billboard

Motown Founder Berry Gordy Jr., Bette Midler and Joni Mitchell Receive Kennedy Center Honors

Music was in the air, the sitting President was back in the balcony and the Kennedy Center Honors were once again a lavish in-person affair at the opera house complete with proof of vaccinations, negative PCRs and masks for all in attendance Sunday night. Motown visionary Berry Gordy Jr., Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, renowned bass/baritone singer Justino Diaz and Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels were celebrated at the 44th incarnation of the event honoring lifetime artistic achievement.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy