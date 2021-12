With COVID case numbers on the rise as the Omicron variant sweeps the nation, many conferences are adjusting their policies in hopes of keeping the 2021-22 basketball season on track. Today, the Big 12, Big West, and ACC reversed their COVID forfeit policies, effective immediately. Previously, these conferences, like the SEC, required teams to forfeit games if they could not meet roster minimums due to COVID. That team would be assigned a loss in the conference standings and its opponent would be credited with a win. Now, if the game cannot be played or rescheduled, the ACC will declare it a no contest.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO