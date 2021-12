When Nick Evers decommitted from Florida two weeks ago, Billy Napier was offered another challenge: Finding his first quarterback recruit as the Gators' new head coach. He didn't have enough time to identify his future signal-caller before the early signing period, which kicked off a week after Evers backed off his pledge. Instead, he's taking a long and thorough look at the remaining passers on the board with the intention of signing a quarterback on February's National Signing Day.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO