EndeavourOS Atlantis Neo Arrived as a Christmas Present

By Bobby Borisov
linuxtoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEndeavourOS uses the well-known Calamares installer and might be classified...

www.linuxtoday.com

Comments / 0

linuxtoday.com

Latest Steam Client Update Greatly Improves VA-API Hardware Decoding on Linux

The new Steam Client update comes less than a month after the previous update, which added support for VA-API hardware encoding on Linux, to greatly improves VA-API (Video Acceleration API) hardware decoding for Linux gamers using Steam’s Remote Play feature for playing local multiplayer games online. Also for Linux...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
linuxtoday.com

The StarLabs Kingdom Has a New King!

In 2019, I wrote my first Linux product review about StarLabs laptops. As a fan of Linux and open-source stuff, I consider their laptops one of the best. The StarLabs team kept working hard in developing new models and improving their hardware and software. Consequently, in the past few months, “StarBook” has been crowned as the new king of this ambitious kingdom. So what are the features of the new king? Is it worthy of this title?
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 19th, 2021

This has been a great week with some cool releases, starting with System76’s Pop!_OS Linux 21.10, which now also runs on the Raspberry Pi 4, and continuing with new EndeavourOS and Debian GNU/Linux 11 point releases to keep you up-to-date with the latest security and bug fixes. On top...
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

GCompris 2.0 Educational Software for Kids Brings New and Improved Activities

GCompris is one of the oldest and most popular open-source educational software suites for GNU/Linux distributions, and the new release, GCompris 2.0, is here to provide even more hours of fun and entertainment for your children. Highlights of GCompris 2.0 include several new activities, such as Baby Mouse for helping...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Set The Currently Playing Spotify Song Title And Album Cover As Your GNOME Wallpaper With This Script

Blueberry is a new Python scripts that sets your currently playing Spotify song title and album cover as your GNOME desktop wallpaper. To use it, you need Spotify Premium. The wallpaper includes the album cover in the center, while also using the 2 main colors from the cover to paint the rest of the wallpaper. The artist and song title are also displayed on the wallpaper.
MUSIC
noobfeed.com

Christmas Arrives for Grand Fantasia

Today Messengers can celebrate the holiday season in Saphael with Christmas arriving in Grand Fantasia. With seasonal events, a new dungeon, and Yggdrasil arriving. The Holy King Tomb will get players the opportunity to earn the Quill Crystal which grants a permanent boost to characters. Those brave enough to enter...
VIDEO GAMES
linuxtoday.com

Wine on Wayland Year-End Update: Improved Functionality, Stability

Just over a year ago, Collabora announced our effort to implement a Wayland driver for Wine. Since then a lot of work has been done to improve the functionality and stability of the driver, and to provide a cleaner and more upstreamable patchset. This work continues as we expand our testing and receive valuable feedback from the community. Here’s the latest, along with a new demo showcasing accelerated WebGL rendering in Chrome, GOG GALAXY 2.0 & more.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Host Multiple Websites on One Server using Docker Containers

Docker is an extremely useful platform that enables developers to easily develop and deploy applications. In this article, we’ll look at how to use Docker containers to host multiple websites on a single server. One of the most significant benefits of using Docker containers is that they are lightweight, faster, and easier to manage.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Amazon Seeks Linux Experts for Luna

The Google Stadia fiasco seemed to have left the way clear for Windows to be the server technology that would dominate video game services via streaming, especially seeing NVIDIA GeForce Now, Amazon Moon, and obviously, Game Pass bet on Microsoft technology. However, it seems that Amazon Moon could take a turn in the future, as the company founded by Jeff Bezos has published three offers looking to hire software engineers specialized in Proton, DXVK, and Mesa.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Messages

Messages is an instant messaging software application. It offers features like conversation pinning, the ability to mention individuals, message searching, and tools to send messages such as Memoji. Messages is proprietary freeware that’s not available for Linux. What are the best free and open source alternatives?
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop-shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything, all in...
SHOPPING

