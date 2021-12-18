ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool preparing to sell star at affordable price

By Nayan Dey
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool willing to listen to offers for promising center-back. Liverpool FC are preparing to sell last season’s star defender Nat Phillips for an affordable price tag of £15 million. According to Caughtoffside, the 24-year-old centre back is set to be sold in the upcoming January transfer window...

playingfor90.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been banned from driving for six months and fined more than £30,000.The 24-year-old admitted earlier this year to driving while disqualified and without insurance after being stopped by police in Manchester on June 23 returning from a break abroad.On Monday, ahead of a scheduled trial he also pleaded guilty to failing to provide driver details for two speeding offences in Bradford, West Yorkshire in September 2020.Lawyers for Wan-Bissaka said the right-back was in a “state of complete ignorance” of the Yorkshire driving matters as notification letters were sent to his former home in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Liverpool preparation made ‘tough’ by Covid situation, Jurgen Klopp admits

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits preparation for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw at Tottenham was made “tough” by the club’s coronavirus situation.The Reds saw preparations for the game suffer disruption after Thiago Alcantara tested positive – joining Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones – while Jordan Henderson was ill but does not have Covid-19.That came after playing against Newcastle on Thursday night, while they also had no chance to scout Tottenham properly as the hosts were returning to action for the first time in a fortnight after a coronavirus outbreak of their own.Klopp’s side earned a point thanks to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathaniel Phillips
Person
David Moyes
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Kurt Zouma
Person
Angelo Ogbonna
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Tribal Football

UNCOVERED: Price Ronaldo paid to beat Liverpool owners FSG to Cruzeiro

The price Ronaldo paid to beat Liverpool owners FSG to buying Cruzeiro has been revealed. Ronaldo, currently owner Real Valladolid of Spain, has also completed the purchase of his former club Cruzeiro. The Brazilian great now holds a 51 per cent controlling stake, paying €62m to complete the deal. Ronaldo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Real Madrid prepared to sell Hazard; Newcastle watching developments

Real Madrid are prepared to sell Eden Hazard. Sport says Real Madrid have lost patience with Hazard and are now ready to offload the forward at the end of the season. Hazard was signed for £90million back in the summer of 2019 from Chelsea with much expectation to lead Madrid on the pitch as their new star player.
PREMIER LEAGUE
theathletic.com

Liverpool without Thiago and Henderson for Tottenham game

Liverpool face Tottenham without their first-choice midfield trio after Thiago recorded a positive COVID-19 test and Jordan Henderson was ruled out because of illness. Earlier this week, Fabinho was one of three Liverpool players, along with Virgil van Dijk and Curtis Jones, to test positive for COVID-19 before their win against Newcastle United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Liverpool urged to sell Keita with Morton, Jones available

Liverpool should sell Naby Keita and eventually give more games to the likes of Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones. That is the opinion of pundit Stan Collymore, who was speaking after the Reds' 2-2 draw in the Premier League with Tottenham on Sunday. The Guinean did not impress against Spurs,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool Fc#Reds#The Premier League#Merseyside
The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Lazio preparing to sell 'arrogant' Milinkovic-Savic

Lazio are prepared to listen to offers for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic next month. Il Messaggero says Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri considers the Serbian midfielder 'arrogant' and their relationship has plummeted. As such Lazio are now willing to sell Milinkovic-Savic. Lazio president Claudio Lotito also revealed on the weekend he turned down...
SOCCER
The Independent

No Covid suspension for Premier League – reports

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis. Read More Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit ArsenalFormer British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Tottenham vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

Tottenham host West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight as both teams look to end their long wait for a major trophy. West Ham have been the surprise package of this season’s competition, knocking out both Manchester United and holders Manchester City. David Moyes’ side are on a run of just one win in their last six Premier League matches, however, and their top four push has lost its momentum. Spurs, who were beaten 1-0 by West Ham earlier this season, have been revived following Antonio Conte’s appointment. They were runners-up in last season’s competition as they look...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League clubs opt to continue season despite 90 Covid cases in past week

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the latest coronavirus crisis under control, with 90 confirmed cases among players and staff recorded last week.Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of Covid-19 outbreaks within clubs, with the number of positive cases leaping by 48 in the space of a week.It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 teams on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The keys to Manchester City’s success so far in their Premier League defence

Champions Manchester City will top the Premier League at Christmas after hitting form with a run of eight successive wins.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the reasons for their strong start to the campaign.Quality of squadIt may seem a long time ago now, but City did not have a great start to the campaign, losing their opening game at Tottenham with a host of players – notably their England internationals – undercooked after going deep into the tournament at Euro 2020. With star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden injured and record signing Jack Grealish taking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Arsenal vs Sunderland on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup quarter-final

Arsenal welcome Sunderland to the Emirates in the Carabao Cup quarter-final tonight. Mikel Arteta’s side has been in fine form of late, winning their last three Premier League games in succession to move into the top four. Gabriel Martinelli has thrived in the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but the Brazilian could be rested tonight after playing a starring role against West Ham and Leeds. Sunderland are the only non-Premier League side remaining in the draw. Lee Johnson’s side has been in excellent form too, having now gone unbeaten in their last seven League One fixtures, as they chase promotion back...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit Arsenal

Lee Johnson will send Sunderland out at Arsenal on Tuesday night promising a “blood and guts” performance as they attempt to upset the odds to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.The League One side have fought their way past Port Vale, Blackpool Wigan and QPR, all away from home, to make the last eight of a competition in which they reached the final as a Premier League outfit as recently as 2014.For Johnson, the latest man handed the task of restoring the club’s on-field fortunes following their plunge into the third tier, the game at the Emirates Stadium is a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders warns quality of football will suffer if schedule continues

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes it is “absurd” to press ahead with the current festive programme, with Covid now putting extra stress on remaining fit players.On Monday Premier League clubs decided against any suspension of the season or even calling off fixtures planned between December 28 and 30 – as urged by Jurgen Klopp – to provide a much-needed break for squads being stretched by positive tests and isolation protocols.Lijnders warned there will be a inevitable drop in quality, as the lack of rotation opportunities because of the number of unavailable players – Liverpool currently have Virgil Van Dijk,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Clinical Eddie Nketiah hat-trick sees Arsenal cruise past Sunderland

A first senior hat-trick for Eddie Nketiah guided Arsenal to a comfortable victory over Sunderland and into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.The back-up striker has reportedly turned down a new deal at the Emirates Stadium and is out of contract in the summer but shone in a 5-1 win which also saw Charlie Patino score on his first-team debut.Nketiah opened the scoring before Nicolas Pepe doubled the lead, while the in-form Nathan Broadhead scored his sixth goal in six games to pull one back for the Black Cats before the break.Any threat of a shock was extinguished within 13...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

FanSided

205K+
Followers
395K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy