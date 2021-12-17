ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

'Shopworn" | Living a Luxurious fashion lifestyle on a budget

WKYC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's fashion Friday! Whether you're shopping...

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

We Found a Designer-Like Collection at Walmart That Will Amaze Your Friends

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Of all the places to shop for trendy clothing and expensive-looking pieces, Walmart isn’t necessarily top of mind. But to our surprise, we actually found a collection that’s seriously designer-looking! The pieces come from a well-known New York City-based boutique: Back in the late 1990s, Scoop NYC first opened its doors and soon became the go-to place to shop the best brands. If you wanted to know what was in, you would hop on the subway and head directly to Scoop NYC.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Live in Luxury With Fashion Nova’s New FW 2021 Collection “NOVA LUXE”

Catering to bold and brazen dressers alike, Fashion Nova has revealed the brand’s newest Fall/Winter 2021 collection dubbed “NOVA LUXE.” Featuring a range of evening-inspired silhouettes fashioned in luxe satins and embellished with feathers and high-shine sequins, the collection includes a variety of form-fitting styles. like a draped gown with corseted detailing, a flirty mini dress bedecked in ruffles and a fresh iteration of the little black dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
luxurytravelmagazine.com

5 Tips to Choose the Right Luxury Fashion Accessories

Since luxury fashion is not like an everyday purchase, you should put a little extra thought while splurging. These luxe and expensive accessories are a one-time investment that should be done wisely. However, it’s not always easy to decide on the right accessory worth the hype and complements your look....
APPAREL
Hello Magazine

25 holiday gifts under $25: Presents they'll love that only LOOK expensive

When it comes to shopping for holiday presents, it's the thought that counts, of course - but finding an amazing holiday gift under $25 is something we can all appreciate. We've found amazing holiday gifts from brands like Lululemon, Coach and Skims, and your favorite stores, too, from Target to Nordstrom - and they all come in at $25 or less.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Fingertips
TrendHunter.com

Luxury Fashion Rentals

British luxury fashion label Burberry has teamed up with My Wardrobe HQ, a company specializing in luxury brand rentals and second-hand sales, to launch its own rental service. The initiative contributes to Burberry's efforts to become a more accessible and sustainable brand moving forward. The new service will be fairly...
APPAREL
CNET

Handbag bonanza: Save big on Kate Spade, Coach, Michael Kors and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Everyone has a favorite accessory. Some folks like shoes, but I prefer handbags. I like a well-made, long-lasting handbag that I can carry around with me every day without concern of it breaking down after a few months of use. If you like handbags and, by extension, anything fashionable that can hold your stuff, then you'll love these deals from Kate Spade, Coach Outlet, Coach and Michael Kors.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
The Independent

10 best budget skincare buys for under £10: From sheet masks to scrubs and serums

The overly saturated skincare market can often be difficult to navigate, and with prices ranging from a couple of pounds right through to the multiple hundreds, it’s also hard to know if spending more money will equal better results. The short answer to that is no: while there are some brands and ingredients that are worth splashing the cash on, it’s not necessary for every product in your routine to cost a small fortune.So whether you’re new to skincare or if you’re looking for specific products to target certain issues or problem areas, there is definitely something out there that’s...
SKIN CARE
KXAN

Luxury Gift Ideas From Lifestyle Expert Emily Loftiss And Tips On TV

There may be some folks on your holiday gift list who appreciate the finer things in life, or you might be dreaming of getting that high-end gift. Emily Loftiss, lifestyle expert and former Rockette, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to share some posh gift ideas from Oral-B, Jura, and Tempo.
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

10 Best Heated Slippers to Keep Feet Warm All Winter Long

As with nearly any other season, winter requires a wardrobe shift. Tees will be swapped for cozy sweaters, midi skirts for jeans and of course fall boots for your coziest Ugg styles and protective cold-weather boots. For lounging indoors, fuzzy slippers (possibly paired with some thick socks) are the move. But when those alone aren’t enough to keep feet warm during the chillest months, you’ll want to go all out with the best heated slippers. There are both electric and microwavable styles, the latter which often include thermally conductive flax seeds that allow them to be warmed up in the microwave...
APPAREL
Kiplinger

15 Best Things to Buy at Dollar Stores (Including Dollar Tree) for the Holidays

The big meltdown over dollar stores exploded at just the wrong time: right at the cusp of the holiday shopping season. That’s when Dollar Tree, the dominant player in the one-buck market, announced prices were being raised by 25% after 35 years of not going above the $1 mark. The company confirmed the majority of items at Dollar Tree stores will cost $1.25. Did you need more evidence of inflation?
SHOPPING
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle looks unrecognisable on a solo Christmas shopping trip

Despite a lot of Covid uncertainty currently playing out, we're still trying our best to remain festive and get into the spirit of Christmas – a huge part of which is buying special gifts and tokens for loved ones, to show how much you care. The same goes for Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who was spotted Christmas shopping last week whilst adopting a very incognito look.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Gifting on a Budget: The Best $5 Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List

You’ve only got a few days left to shop the best Christmas gifts of the year, and make sure everyone on your list has something great under the tree. Most shipping deadlines have passed, but you can still get great gifts from retailers that specialize in fast, expedited shipping like Amazon. As always, we’re here to help you with any and all things gift giving, from nabbing that must-have tech gift of the year to finding the perfect gift for your dad. Sometimes, however, the perfect gift is expensive, especially if you’re looking for that “perfect” gift for everyone on your list....
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop-shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything, all in...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy