The Sparkling Snow Globe Party

The woman who holds the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of snow globes has revealed that she has spent more than £100,000 on the ornaments.Wendy Suen, 50, from China, has been collection snow globes for 20 years and has held the world record since 2005.The priciest ornament in her 4,328 strong hoard is a Louis Vuitton snow globe which cost her £7,500. In total, she estimates that she has spent $165,000 (£124,000).Suen says that while she still has an overwhelming urge to purchase a globe whenever she sees a design she doesn’t own, she has now run out...

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO