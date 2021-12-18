What Black Minnesotans are feeling hopeful about

Raquel Willis first encountered bell hooks as an undergraduate student at the University of Georgia. She remembers the first book she was assigned for class — “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center.” It wasn’t long before Willis began seeking hooks’s work out on her own.
This week, in honour of the impending update of a certain HBO show that might just have cemented a certain ideal of early aughts cosmopolitan friendship, we are celebrating the art of being acquainted – in all its torturous complexity and beautiful glory. Stay tuned for a close look at the perils and rewards of being a friend.
We are deep in the throes of the holiday season and everything that comes along with it. The end of the year is typically a time of celebration and social gatherings, but with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the unknowns about the rapidly spreading omicron variant, and continued social-distancing restrictions, these traditions still aren’t possible for many to maintain. And for some, this time of year even in “normal” times can bring about self-reflection, anxiety, loneliness, and depression.
Schitt's Creek and 12 Monkeys alum Emily Hampshire was most recently seen in Chapelwaite, a new Epix series featuring Adrien Brody based on Stephen King's short story, Jerusalem's Lot. The show's first season came to an end in October, and fans are hungry for more. This week, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Hampshire about her new partnership with Jim Beam. During the interview, we asked if Chapelwaite will be getting a second season, and the star seemed hopeful.
“Can you look at that clock and tell me what time it is?” the neurologist asked. Aisha Adkins sat beside her mother as she peered at the clock hanging above the sink of the doctor’s office. As her mother stared, unable to determine the time, Adkins’s stomach tightened.
Rabbi Allen Secher recalls it starting, like so...
ST. PETERSBURG — For years, early childhood education programs have successfully increased opportunities for the advancement of vulnerable Black children and their families. These positive benefits associated with early childhood education programs have included strong outcomes in social, emotional, and educational gains of children living in vulnerable families and impoverished environments.
Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in the October 19 flipbook. Attending Calculus I office hours for the first time her freshman year, Rebecca Cedillo remembers her professor saying civil engineering “wouldn’t work out for her.” Cedillo left the encounter feeling disheartened and questioning her worth.
Follow Now: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Google Podcasts / RSS. Skyh Black spent much of his life dancing. In fact, he used to be a backup dancer for superstars like Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, and Rihanna. But, a few years ago he decided he wanted to become an actor....
Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I hope you are well and experiencing peace and joy during this holiday season. Hope. In 1828, Noah Webster published the American Dictionary of the English Language, and he defined hope as confidence in a future event, the highest degree of well-founded expectation of good. Hope founded on God’s gracious promises. Hope, therefore, always gives pleasure or joy.
A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
When an illustration of a Black fetus made rounds on Twitter recently, it shook everyone up. Simply because no one had ever seen a Black fetus in the womb of a Black pregnant person being represented in illustrations at hospitals, medical textbooks or pretty much anywhere else. It just made people sit up and realize the lack of diversity in medical illustrations. Chidiebere Ibe, a Black medical student at the Kyiv Medical University in Ukraine and a medical illustrator, was the one who came up with the illustration and posted it on Twitter. Seeing the illustration felt like a light bulb moment for many as they realized how it symbolized the medical racism in the healthcare system that has had devastating consequences for the African-American community.
Meet Miriam Zinter: The Black woman who could pass for white with her fair skin, blonde, wavy hair and blue eyes. Zinter is usually faced with uncomfortable comments from white people who don't realize she's actually Black.
A Rochester woman's essay in the Huffington Post has gone viral. Miriam Zinter, a Black woman, wrote about some of the things people say to her when they perceive her to be white because of her light hair color and fair skin tone. Like the neighbor who recently asked her...
One of the strangest things about being human is that people of lesser intelligence tend to overestimate how smart they are and people who are highly intelligent tend to underestimate how smart they are.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still at the forefront of artists' minds as they plan their tours, it makes sense that many are withholding their predictions about what road life will be like in 2022. But Thomas Rhett says he's feeling optimistic about the months ahead, despite the fact that 2021 didn't quite bring live shows back to business as usual.
A man has shocked viewers after giving a tour of his miniscule apartment, which he claimed is the “smallest apartment in New York”.AJ, who goes by the username @ajwebber on TikTok, shared what life is like living in the miniature apartment in a video uploaded last week.“Here’s what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York,” he began the video. “Wherever your expectations are, lower them.”AJ then proceeded to unlock the door to his apartment, with the video panning to show the sink placed just inches from the front door.“And right next to the sink, conveniently located,...
