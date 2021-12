The second part of the Winter Holidays 2021 event has arrived to Pokémon Go. With it, a handful of challenges have become available, and you’ll have the opportunity to earn plenty of rewards before the event wraps up. The event kicks off on December 23 at 10 AM in your local time zone, and you have until the 31 to complete the Pokémon Go Holidays: Friend Challenge. Here’s what you need to know about the Pokémon Go Holidays: Friendship Challenge, along with all the rewards you receive in Pokémon Go.

