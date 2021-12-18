ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singletrack MegaSack Countdown Day 18 – Niterider Lumina Light Combo

By Singletrack Magazine
singletrackworld.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for the shortest day of daylight of the year by watching, learning and then being the lucky winner of this set of rather compact and powerful lights. Nite Rider Lumina 1000 Boost & Sabre 110 Combo Light Set. Price: £100. From: Zyro. Made with CREE LEDs,...

singletrackworld.com

The best looking bikes of 2021

The best performing mountain bikes are subject of many an arbitrary debate but beautiful bikes aren’t up for discussion. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder; if you think something is beautiful, it is. End of. These are the best looking bikes the Singletrack team has seen in...
BICYCLES
singletrackworld.com

Bike Check: Dan Milner’s ‘Modern Klunker’ Yeti SB115

The original Klunker launched mountain bike adventure, but the adventure genre today has a problem: our bikes are getting heavier, again. Plush suspension, a huge 510% gear range cassettes, dropper posts and phenomenal stopping power now render the most technically challenging, burliest trails into grin-popping playgrounds, up and down. Ever longer and increasingly slacker, enduro bikes can eat everything the hill throws them, but this unparalleled trail-taming ability comes with a weight penalty. Wider bars, fatter rims, thicker forks, heavier tyres and inserts, and extra carbon layers have added weight —and that weight is no friend during multi-day adventures, when you’re hauling yourself up a steep mountainside in search of far-flung rewards.
BICYCLES
singletrackworld.com

2022 Canyon Neuron AL tops out at £2,649

Following on – as night follows day – the release of the carbon Neuron CF in November, here are the aluminium Neurons for 2022. And do you know what, they don’t look half bad for a modern downcountry-ish shorter travel trail bike. Canyon describe the latest Neuron...
BICYCLES
singletrackworld.com

Making the most of tubeless with Topeak

Chances are you’re already running tubeless and have been for some time, but are you making the most of your set-up? This feature was produced in association with Topeak. We all know the advantages of running a tubeless set-up include the ability to run lower pressures, being able to avoid punctures, and even saving weight, but even the best tubeless installation isn’t a set and forget item.
BICYCLES
singletrackworld.com

FGF 579 – The Case of the Pie Case Mystery Edition

For the last few weeks, thanks to a blocked gutter, anyone venturing into Singletrack Towers had to make their way through a waterfall. Not so much a nice Timotei advert, more like a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle access tunnel. It finally stopped being wild, windy and wet for long enough for Hannah climb up a ladder (held securely in place by Charlie, in some sort of corporate trust development game) and investigate what was blocking the guttering. Careful exploration of the top of the gutter revealed the expected leaves, but what lay beneath? What had caused the leaves to sit atop the downspout? The answer revealed itself, and there could be none more Todmorden: a foil pie case.
SHOPPING
singletrackworld.com

Last minute Christmas gift ideas for mountain bikers

You’ve not left it too late. If you’re quick – and you remember to select priority shipping – then there’s still enough time to order something for the dirt rider in your life in time for Christmas Day. Below we’ve rounded up around a dozen...
LIFESTYLE
singletrackworld.com

Mind Over Mountains – the Cairngorms Loop ITT

I first saw this film at Kendal Mountain Film Festival and enjoyed the insight into different ways of riding long distances, plus the gentle pace of the scenic footage in the Cairngorm. Lucky for you, the film is now available on YouTube. ‘Mind Over Mountains’ is a short film about...
ENTERTAINMENT
singletrackworld.com

Connor Fearon leaves Kona (with excellent sign-off video)

Flat pedals may not always win medals but they sure do win an awful lot of hearts and minds. Fearless flattie fan Fearon has always been worth watching. Whether he’s riding in a social shreddit or racing a World Cup run, Connor repays your precious eyeball time. Anyway the...
CYCLING
