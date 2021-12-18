Singletrack MegaSack Countdown Day 18 – Niterider Lumina Light Combo

The original Klunker launched mountain bike adventure, but the adventure genre today has a problem: our bikes are getting heavier, again. Plush suspension, a huge 510% gear range cassettes, dropper posts and phenomenal stopping power now render the most technically challenging, burliest trails into grin-popping playgrounds, up and down. Ever longer and increasingly slacker, enduro bikes can eat everything the hill throws them, but this unparalleled trail-taming ability comes with a weight penalty. Wider bars, fatter rims, thicker forks, heavier tyres and inserts, and extra carbon layers have added weight —and that weight is no friend during multi-day adventures, when you’re hauling yourself up a steep mountainside in search of far-flung rewards.
Comments / 0