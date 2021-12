After you’re done getting through the introductory quest in Destiny 2’s Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, You can head to the social space in Eternity to claim the Magnum Opus quest from Xur. This quest is lengthy, but it awards you with one of the most iconic weapons in this entire DLC, Forerunner. This guide covers how to complete the quest as fast as possible so you can claim Forerunner as your own.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO