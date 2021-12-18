Saints send Garrett Griffin to injured reserve, welcome back Adam Trautman

The New Orleans Saints lost backup tight end Garrett Griffin for three weeks in sending him to the injured reserve list on Saturday, as first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and confirmed by the Times-Picayune

Advocate’s Luke Johnson. Pelissero added that the corresponding move is expected to be the activation of starting tight end Adam Trautman, who was designated to return from injured reserve himself earlier this week.

Griffin, 27, spent a couple years on the Saints practice squad after graduating from the United States Air Force Academy and receiving a service deferment to go pro before fulfilling his commission. He’s caught all 7 receptions thrown his way for 55 receiving yards in his NFL career, including a crucial touchdown catch in the 2018 NFC championship game. He played a career-high 235 snaps on offense and 154 reps on special teams before injuring his hamstring a week ago.

If he is able to return in time for Sunday’s kickoff with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, look for Trautman to split snaps with veteran tight end Nick Vannett, who has been a big part of the screen game since he made his own return from injured reserve about a month ago. The Saints signed Vannett envisioning a tandem with Trautman, and it sounds like we’re about to see that vision fulfilled.

Hopefully it eases the range of responsibilities Trautman struggled with prior to his injury. With Vannett unavailable he was seeing a higher workload than the Saints planned in his second year as a pro, and generally didn’t respond well. If he can focus on playing to his strengths while Vannett steps into other roles, it could benefit everyone.