Hot Selling Products Wooden Duck Wholesale in This Summer

If you're looking for a last-minute gift, Byredo's new perfume gift sets are the perfect option. Following the release of Mumbai Noise – which became an instant hit – Byredo has launched a series of eye-catching perfume gift sets that draw inspiration from traditional South Asian art practices. These sets are comprised of five different wooden boxes, with each one dedicated to a different theme. For instance, the vanity section features lipsticks, eyeshadows, mascara, brushes, and a compact mirror. There's also a dedicated lipstick box that features classic Byredo shades such as 'Dancehall Queen.' On the exterior, each box is decorated with colorful panels of vibrant Madhubani art, which is a painting technique that relies on the use of natural dyes to create powerful folk art.
