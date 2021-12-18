Zappe gets records, WKU rolls past App St 59-38 in Boca Bowl

Boca Raton, Fla. (Dec. 18, 2021) – Western Kentucky had a record-breaking performance to win the eighth RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl defeating Appalachian State, 59-38, on Saturday at FAU Stadium. Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe had a standout game and was named the Most Valuable Offensive Player after totaling a Boca Raton Bowl record six touchdowns and 422 yards on 33-of-47 passing. With those six touchdowns, Zappe surpassed LSU quarterback Joe Burrows all-time single season passing touchdowns record (60 touchdowns in 2019). Zappe first broke the yardage record, which was held by former Texas Tech quarterback B.J. Symons. The historic moment came on a 42-yard pass to Jerreth Sterns late in the second quarter. Zappe finished with 5,967 passing yards on the season. Jerreth Sterns tied the Boca Raton Bowl most touchdowns receiving record with three and 184 yards on the day. “Our main goal was to come into this game, no matter my records or his (Sterns) records, was to get this championship- and we were able to do that, and also break those records so it makes it that much better,” Bailey Zappe said.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO