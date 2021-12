Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, $179 AirPods Pro, $19 Roku, more Headphones are the kind of gift that anybody would get excited about around the holidays. Being able to listen to your favorite music or podcasts while you’re working out, commuting, or just sitting around your home is a blissful experience. Whether you prefer earbuds or over-ear headphones is up to you. Sony offers both and is one of the top brands on the market. Right now, Amazon is having a huge sale on Sony headphones that you have to check out. We aren’t sure how long this sale will...

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO