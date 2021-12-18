ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Elm, TX

Little Elm High School Title IX Report Released After Student Protest Sparked Investigation

 4 days ago
LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The results of a Title IX investigation into the handling of sexual assault allegations at Little Elm High School were released Thursday.

The investigation was carried out after a student walkout last month led to a violent confrontation with police that resulted in 5 students arrested for allegedly assaulting officers. The students said their walkout was a protest against the school’s handling of allegations of sexual assault.

The incident raised questions within the community about the handling of the situation, and Little Elm ISD at the end of last month on the matter that quickly turned heated.

Eichelbaum Wardell Hansen Powell & Muñoz, PC, an Austin law firm, had been hired by the administration to “perform an investigation into the students’ claims to determine if the administration followed its policies and make recommendations, as appropriate, to improve the system.”

According to the report, the firm found that “it does not appear any of the actions of LEISD administrators or employees fell below the legal standard of deliberate indifference.” However, it did note that counselors should be better educated on what issues fall under Title IX so that they can be referred to the school’s Title IX Coordinator.

It also suggested that some changes be made to the investigation process and recommended ways for the school to improve its relationship with parents and students.

The report recommends:

  1. That parents be notified within three days after a student comes to a school administrator with a claim that requires a written statement and investigation. The report notes that this process is already required for bullying claims.
  2. That school administration be better informed about what kinds of misconduct fall under Title IX so that reports can be properly referred to the school’s Title IX Coordinator when appropriate.
  3. That there be additional Title IX training for both school administration and staff. Everyone “from teachers to substitutes to food service to bus drivers” should be able to recognize sexual
  4. harassment and know who to contact when they see or experience it. This training should also be available in Spanish.
  5. Printing a QR code for the email or phone number of the Title IX Coordinator on student IDs.
  6. Considering other ideas about how to provide Title IX information to students and staff, such as posters.
  7. Educating students and parents about what Title IX is and what it covers.
  8. That the district create a separate Title IX Coordinator position who can focus on keeping up with changes to Title IX and lead a centralized effort to combat both Title IX complaints and bullying.

Earlier this month, the ISD also published an After Action Review of the situation that recommended better protocols be set up for responding to student protests, that more counseling be provided to students, and that a more reliable chain of command be implemented.

CBS DFW

3 Students Arrested For Terroristic Threats Against Lewisville ISD Schools Last Week

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Lewisville Police Department arrested three juvenile students for terroristic threats made against LISD school campuses last week. One student was charged with four counts of misdemeanor terroristic threat. The other two are charged with one felony count of terroristic threat each. According to the police, the student charged with four misdemeanors originally made a threat on Snapchat. The two students charged with felonies knew the threats were false, but propagated them anyway and misled the school into thinking they were credible. Lewisville officers said no students or staff were ever under any serious threat at any time. The students all attended LISD schools and lived in Lewisville. Police said none of their names would be released since they are all juveniles. It has yet to be determined if they will be sent to alternative schools or to a juvenile justice center. Students across the country have been in trouble for spreading threats against schools on social media recently, including some in Frisco. Lewisville Police said the arrests had no connection to nationwide trends.
