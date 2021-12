Now Houston, you have a problem. I know, that didn't take much effort or exertion. Which pretty much matched the Bulls easy 133-118 victory Monday over the Houston Rockets. Playing the second of a back to back set with five players still out from NBA health and safety protocols and Alex Caruso early in the game joining Derrick Jones Jr. with injury, albeit believed minor, the Bulls played about as perfect a game as you can play in pro basketball.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO