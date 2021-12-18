ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

DePaul-Creighton Game Canceled

depaulbluedemons.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – The men's basketball game against Creighton on Monday, Dec. 20 has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 results within the DePaul program. Per BIG EAST policy, DePaul has forfeited the game and a loss will be assigned in the conference standings. Creighton...

depaulbluedemons.com

Comments / 0

