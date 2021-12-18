ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets focused on the present as they prepare for St. Louis

Cover picture for the articleWINNIPEG - The first full practice of Dave Lowry's time as interim head coach of the Winnipeg Jets took place on Saturday, and there is already some adversity to deal with. Forwards David Gustafsson and Evgeny Svechnikov - both injured in Friday's loss to Washington - weren't on the ice, and...

Connolly suspended four games for actions in Blackhawks game

NEW YORK -- Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly has been suspended for four games, without pay, for interference against Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero during NHL Game No. 475 in Dallas on Saturday, Dec. 18, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 2:58...
Jets double up St. Louis on milestone night for Stastny and Reichel

WINNIPEG - Sunday was a milestone night for the Winnipeg Jets, and they made sure it ended the right way. Dave Lowry earned his first win as the interim head coach of the Winnipeg Jets (14-11-5), Kristian Reichel played his first National Hockey League game, and Paul Stastny recorded his 500th career assist as the Jets earned a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues (17-9-5) at Canada Life Centre.
Jets hold one final practice before holiday break

WINNIPEG - The National Hockey League's pause of the 2021-22 campaign - until December 26 at 2 pm CT - meant a change in the Winnipeg Jets practice plans this week. With games against the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars postponed, the Jets had planned to practice Tuesday and Wednesday before dispersing for the holidays.
Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
Red Wings prospect Cossa aiming to be Canada's No. 1 goalie in WJC

CALGARY -- Sebastian Cossa is hoping to make his mark as Canada's No. 1 goalie at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. The 19-year-old Detroit Red Wings prospect, who plays for Edmonton of the Western Hockey League, is one of three goalies auditioning for the No. 1 goalie role for Canada, joining 2022 NHL Draft eligible Brett Brochu of London of the Ontario Hockey League and New York Rangers prospect Dylan Garand, who plays for Kamloops of the WHL.
Capitals Re-assign forwards Brett Leason and Joe Snively to Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have re-assigned forwards Brett Leason and Joe Snively to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Leason, 22, made his NHL debut on Oct. 29 against the Arizona Coyotes and has recorded...
