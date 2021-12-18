ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings vs Devils: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

By jpicks19
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppreciate Yzerman’s stance, but it seems to be all but a certainty NHL players won’t be there in February... Note: With players being added to the COVID list constantly, these lineups are a best guess, with the knowledge that rosters are changing all the time. Detroit. Forwards....

Lucas Raymond is still the Calder Trophy favorite, but that could change

The Calder Trophy finalist predictions for the 2021-22 season involved many names. Young players from all over the league on multiple teams in different conferences and divisions looked to stake their name in the history books. Cole Caufield (Montreal Canadiens) seemed to be the standout option after his strong but...
Thursday’s Wild-Red Wings Game Postponed Due to COVID

Thursday's Minnesota Wild game against the Detroit Red Wings at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul has been postponed by the NHL due to COVID-19 concerns. The Wild had their Saturday game against the Florida Panthers postponed, as well as last Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils. No...
Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL Shuts Down on COVID Surge, Beijing Olympics Decision for Players Is Imminent

The National Hockey League has halted its season as its rosters became ravaged by COVID outbreaks—and executives are reportedly on the verge of telling players they can’t travel to Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games in February. In an announcement late Monday, the NHL confirmed a shutdown after suspected Omicron cases ripped through 12 team camps and left more than 119 players in the league’s COVID containment protocols. The games still on the schedule for Tuesday will be played, but then the league will be put on pause until fixtures resume Monday. According to The Wall Street Journal, the sudden worsening of the pandemic is causing NHL executives concern about whether to allow players to take a break in February to go to Beijing. According to the Journal, the NHL can stop players from traveling if conditions are deemed to be “impractical or unsafe.” The league will reportedly announce its decision on Beijing later this week.
SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
NHL postpones Devils vs. Penguins game on Tuesday

The NHL has postponed Tuesday's scheduled game between the New Jersey Devils and the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. The Devils currently have two players — Christian Jaros and P.K. Subban — in COVID-19 protocol. Nico Hischier, Ryan Graves and Jesper Boqvist were in protocol and returned to practice Monday.
