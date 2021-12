Christmas is quickly approaching, and if you're looking for fun ways to get your kids even more excited, here's something that they will love. There's a famous line from the movie The Santa Clause. "Seeing isn't believing. Believing is seeing." This couldn't be more true when it comes to the jolly old man from the North Pole. Now, we know he has got a pretty busy schedule in the days leading up to Christmas, but that doesn't mean that he doesn't have time to send you a free personalized video message to really get you into the Christmas spirit.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO