Full disclosure, before moving back to Montana and settling in Bozeman, I spent the last several years living in Grand Forks, North Dakota. I have nothing but positive things to say about Grand Forks, as some of the nicest folks I've ever known live there. I've got nothing bad to say about North Dakota, once again, lovely people, salt of the earth type of folks...except for "Fargo Freddy". Unfortunately, I had to deal with "Fargo Freddy" for far too long.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 12 HOURS AGO