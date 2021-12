Well-known insider Tom Henderson described the chaos that reigned during the development of Battlefield 2042. He also pointed out the reasons why the game failed. Battlefield 2042 was one of the most anticipated games of the year, but turned out to be one of its biggest disappointments. The game debuted in terrible technical condition and without several key elements that fans of the brand were accustomed to. Many users are trying to understand the reasons for this disaster. Tom Henderson, a proven insider when it comes to DICE games, brings some answers. From the information provided in his latest video, it appears that the version of BF2042 that eventually hit the market, has been in development for only 15 months.

