Electro-Harmonix Introduces Nano Q-Tron Envelope Filter Pedal

S. Kajale*, S. Yadav*, Y. Cai, B. C. Joy, D. Sarkar (* co 1st authors), iScience (2021): 103513. Sensors are ubiquitous in modern society because of their wide applications in healthcare, security, forensic industries as well as environmental protection. Specifically, sensors which can be microfabricated employing very-large-scale-integration (VLSI) compatible microfabrication techniques are particularly desirable. This is because they can provide several advantages: small size, low cost, and possibility of mass fabrication. 2D materials are a promising building block for such sensors. Their atomically thin nature, flat surfaces and ability to form van der Waals hetero junctions opens up the pathway for versatile functionalities. Here, we review 2D material-based field-effect-transistors (FETs) and nano-electro-mechanical systems (NEMs) for applications in detecting different gases, chemicals, and biomolecules. We will provide insights into the unique advantages of these materials for these sensing applications and discuss the fabrication methods, detection schemes and performance pertaining to these technologies. Finally, we will discuss the current challenges and prospects for this field.

