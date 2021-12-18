Kansas and Kentucky are quietly fighting over college basketball's all-time wins lead

As far as coaching tenures go in college basketball, John Calipari’s run at Kentucky has delivered just about everything a fan could ask for.

He’s taken the Wildcats to four Final Fours, won the title in 2012 and produced enough lottery picks to start an NBA team in Lexington. There have been a few down years, of course, but Calipari has used all of his powers to keep Kentucky an elite program.

All the while he’s quietly allowed the Kansas Jayhawks to creep up the all-time college basketball wins list. In 2005, Kentucky had a solid lead in the win column with 1,900 all-time to Kansas’ 1,850. Entering 2021-22, Kentucky led 2,327-2,323. The Jayhawks already narrowed the gap this year with eight wins to Kentucky’s seven through nine games, knocking the Wildcats’ lead down to three games.

And wouldn’t you know it, the two teams are scheduled to meet in Allen Fieldhouse next month on January 29. Will the all-time win total go up for grabs when the two longtime rivals tipoff?

It’s starting to look that way.

How did Kansas close the gap?

Bill Self’s journey to put Kansas atop the all-time wins list started just before Calipari took over Kentucky.

After taking a 50-win lead in 2005, Kentucky saw the Jayhawks dig out of the deficit with a few 30-win seasons. From 2005-09, KU gained 37 wins on Kentucky, highlighted by a 2007-08 season in which the Jayhawks earned 19 more victories than the Wildcats en route to a national title.

Calipari took over for Billy Gillispie ahead of the 2009-10 season and slowly worked to rebuild the lead. It just wasn’t fast enough to keep up with Kansas’ pace.

Self compiled six more wins than Kentucky in 2010-11, 10 more in 2012-13 and another 12 wins in 2020-21. That Kansas is 7-4 against Kentucky going back to 2005 also helped move the needle in its favor.

How do their schedules matchup before Jan. 29?

Kentucky has a significantly tougher road to its Jan. 29 matchup in Lawrence than the Jayhawks do.

Wildcats upcoming key games

Dec. 18 vs. North Carolina (replacing a matchup with Ohio State canceled due to COVID-19)

Dec. 22 vs. Louisville

Jan. 4 at No. 19 LSU

Jan. 15 vs. No. 18 Tennessee

Jan. 22 at No. 13 Auburn

Jayhawks upcoming key games

Dec. 21 at Colorado

Jan. 4 at Oklahoma State

Jan. 8 at No. 25 Texas Tech

Jan. 11 vs. No. 11 Iowa State

Jan. 18 at Oklahoma

Jan. 24 vs. No. 25 Texas Tech

The good news for Kansas is that it currently will face fewer ranked teams than Kentucky will before the two blue bloods meet.

The bad news for the Jayhawks is most of the road games feature arenas where Self’s teams have been known to struggle. On more than a few occasions, the head coach has returned to his native Oklahoma with a superior squad only to watch the Sooners or Cowboys pull off an upset.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, have to deal with the fact they’re no longer the SEC’s best chance to win a national title. Games against LSU, Auburn and Tennessee will tell us as much about Kentucky this year as any stretch of games on Kentucky’s schedule.

Kansas needs to win all 11 games before its battle with the Jayhawks in order to have a shot at the all-time wins lead. Kentucky needs to make sure it doesn’t lose more than two games before arriving in Kansas to avoid turning this into an historic matchup.

Both programs will be tested frequently along the way.

So who's winning this game?

Allen Fieldhouse hasn’t been too kind to the Wildcats for a few decades now.

The Jayhawks have won four straight home games against Kentucky dating back to 1985 — including an infamous 150-95 victory in 1989. Their last matchup at The Phog occurred during the 2016 Big 12/SEC Challenge, with Kansas taking a 90-84 overtime victory.

The 2022 matchup should more closely resemble 2016’s contest rather than the 1985 beatdown, but that still doesn’t look too good for Kentucky’s chances. Neither does the fact that the Wildcats’ best player, Oscar Tshiebwe, hasn’t found much previous success against Kansas in the past.

Tshiebwe, who transferred from West Virginia after last season, has played twice at Allen Fieldhouse and lost both times. He’s better than ever this year with career-best 16.3 points and 14.4 rebounds per game while shooting 67 percent from the field. That’ll be as tough as an assignment Kansas’ David McCormack has to face this year, and the matchup may decide the fate of the game.

Kentucky, meanwhile, will have to find a way to slow down an explosive Kansas backcourt led by Remy Martin, Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun — especially with the latter two averaging 38.7 points per game combined.

This is typically a rivalry that favors the home team, which may be why the two blue bloods prefer the neutral court locations of the Champions Classic for their more recent matchups.

It’s hard not to give the edge to a Kansas team currently ranked well above Kentucky. The Wildcats will just have to hope a loss to the Jayhawks doesn’t knock them off the top of the NCAA’s all-time wins list.