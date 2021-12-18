ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas and Kentucky are quietly fighting over college basketball's all-time wins lead

By Blake Schuster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BGMqt_0dQg6ECz00

As far as coaching tenures go in college basketball, John Calipari’s run at Kentucky has delivered just about everything a fan could ask for.

He’s taken the Wildcats to four Final Fours, won the title in 2012 and produced enough lottery picks to start an NBA team in Lexington. There have been a few down years, of course, but Calipari has used all of his powers to keep Kentucky an elite program.

All the while he’s quietly allowed the Kansas Jayhawks to creep up the all-time college basketball wins list. In 2005, Kentucky had a solid lead in the win column with 1,900 all-time to Kansas’ 1,850. Entering 2021-22, Kentucky led 2,327-2,323. The Jayhawks already narrowed the gap this year with eight wins to Kentucky’s seven through nine games, knocking the Wildcats’ lead down to three games.

And wouldn’t you know it, the two teams are scheduled to meet in Allen Fieldhouse next month on January 29. Will the all-time win total go up for grabs when the two longtime rivals tipoff?

It’s starting to look that way.

How did Kansas close the gap?

Bill Self’s journey to put Kansas atop the all-time wins list started just before Calipari took over Kentucky.

After taking a 50-win lead in 2005, Kentucky saw the Jayhawks dig out of the deficit with a few 30-win seasons. From 2005-09, KU gained 37 wins on Kentucky, highlighted by a 2007-08 season in which the Jayhawks earned 19 more victories than the Wildcats en route to a national title.

Calipari took over for Billy Gillispie ahead of the 2009-10 season and slowly worked to rebuild the lead. It just wasn’t fast enough to keep up with Kansas’ pace.

Self compiled six more wins than Kentucky in 2010-11, 10 more in 2012-13 and another 12 wins in 2020-21. That Kansas is 7-4 against Kentucky going back to 2005 also helped move the needle in its favor.

How do their schedules matchup before Jan. 29?

Kentucky has a significantly tougher road to its Jan. 29 matchup in Lawrence than the Jayhawks do.

Wildcats upcoming key games

  • Dec. 18 vs. North Carolina (replacing a matchup with Ohio State canceled due to COVID-19)
  • Dec. 22 vs. Louisville
  • Jan. 4 at No. 19 LSU
  • Jan. 15 vs. No. 18 Tennessee
  • Jan. 22 at No. 13 Auburn

Jayhawks upcoming key games

  • Dec. 21 at Colorado
  • Jan. 4 at Oklahoma State
  • Jan. 8 at No. 25 Texas Tech
  • Jan. 11 vs. No. 11 Iowa State
  • Jan. 18 at Oklahoma
  • Jan. 24 vs. No. 25 Texas Tech

The good news for Kansas is that it currently will face fewer ranked teams than Kentucky will before the two blue bloods meet.

The bad news for the Jayhawks is most of the road games feature arenas where Self’s teams have been known to struggle. On more than a few occasions, the head coach has returned to his native Oklahoma with a superior squad only to watch the Sooners or Cowboys pull off an upset.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, have to deal with the fact they’re no longer the SEC’s best chance to win a national title. Games against LSU, Auburn and Tennessee will tell us as much about Kentucky this year as any stretch of games on Kentucky’s schedule.

Kansas needs to win all 11 games before its battle with the Jayhawks in order to have a shot at the all-time wins lead. Kentucky needs to make sure it doesn’t lose more than two games before arriving in Kansas to avoid turning this into an historic matchup.

Both programs will be tested frequently along the way.

So who's winning this game?

Allen Fieldhouse hasn’t been too kind to the Wildcats for a few decades now.

The Jayhawks have won four straight home games against Kentucky dating back to 1985 — including an infamous 150-95 victory in 1989. Their last matchup at The Phog occurred during the 2016 Big 12/SEC Challenge, with Kansas taking a 90-84 overtime victory.

The 2022 matchup should more closely resemble 2016’s contest rather than the 1985 beatdown, but that still doesn’t look too good for Kentucky’s chances. Neither does the fact that the Wildcats’ best player, Oscar Tshiebwe, hasn’t found much previous success against Kansas in the past.

Tshiebwe, who transferred from West Virginia after last season, has played twice at Allen Fieldhouse and lost both times. He’s better than ever this year with career-best 16.3 points and 14.4 rebounds per game while shooting 67 percent from the field. That’ll be as tough as an assignment Kansas’ David McCormack has to face this year, and the matchup may decide the fate of the game.

Kentucky, meanwhile, will have to find a way to slow down an explosive Kansas backcourt led by Remy Martin, Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun — especially with the latter two averaging 38.7 points per game combined.

This is typically a rivalry that favors the home team, which may be why the two blue bloods prefer the neutral court locations of the Champions Classic for their more recent matchups.

It’s hard not to give the edge to a Kansas team currently ranked well above Kentucky. The Wildcats will just have to hope a loss to the Jayhawks doesn’t knock them off the top of the NCAA’s all-time wins list.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Nashville Post

Son of former Vols QB great transferring to Tennessee

While Hendon Hooker may be the University of Tennessee’s starting quarterback in 2022, a new candidate threw his hat into the ring for the season after. Navy Shuler, son of former Vols great Heath Shuler, announced on Sunday that he was transferring to UT after spending his first two seasons at Appalachian State. He has four years of eligibility remaining.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama’s Top QB Prospect Signs With South Carolina

The eleventh overall player and first-ranked quarterback in the state of Alabama, Tanner Bailey, signed with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, giving Shane Beamer his fourth four-star commitment in the 2022 cycle. Bailey announced his decommitment from Oregon after news broke of the Ducks' head coaching vacancy, opening his...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
Local
Kansas Basketball
State
Colorado State
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
City
Louisville, KS
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Louisville, KY
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
Local
Kansas College Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Lexington, KY
College Basketball
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Reportedly Makes Major Hire At USC

Lincoln Riley found the offensive coordinator he wants to take with him to Hollywood. On Monday, reports surfaced that Riley will hire Texas A&M assistant Josh Henson as USC’s OC. ESPN college football reporter Adam Rittenberg was one of the first on the news. “Josh Henson will be offensive...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

Bryce Young shares first impressions of new Alabama QB Ty Simpson

Two of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the past three national recruiting classes now share a meeting room and practice field in Tuscaloosa. Heisman winner and 2020 top-ranked quarterback Bryce Young will lead Alabama into the College Football Playoff next week and has another season until he can jump to the NFL. But Young is now joined on the Tide by Ty Simpson, rated as the third-best quarterback in the 2022 class in 247 Sports’ composite rankings.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Alabama CB Marcus Banks Announces Transfer Destination

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Alabama football cornerback Marcus Banks, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal back on Nov. 8, officially announced his transfer destination on Monday night. Banks, a junior, will be staying in the SEC West and will be taking his football talents to Mississippi State. "Thank you...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Billy Gillispie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Nba#The Kansas Jayhawks#Ku
On3.com

Ex-Oregon 4-star commit Jahlil Florence offered by Oklahoma

After committing to Oregon in August, San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln cornerback Jahlil Florence backed off his pledge to the Ducks following Mario Cristobal‘s departure for Miami a few weeks ago. He chose not to sign during the Early Signing Period last week, and has quickly become a very hot commodity on the open market.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

53K+
Followers
104K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy