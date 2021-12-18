ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LendingTree Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch bowl games

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Liberty Flames will face the Eastern Michigan Eagles in the LendingTree Bowl from Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

Liberty is coming off a 7-5 season and is coming off a tough loss to Army in their last game, they will look to bounce back tonight. As for Eastern Michigan, they are coming off a loss as well and will be looking to finish their season with an upset win over the Flames.

Tune in to the LendingTree Bowl today, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty

  • When: Saturday, December 18
  • Time: 5:45 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch College Football Bowl Season

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Saturday at 2:20 p.m. ET.

Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty (-9.5)

O/U: 57.5

AL.com

Bryce Young shares first impressions of new Alabama QB Ty Simpson

Two of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the past three national recruiting classes now share a meeting room and practice field in Tuscaloosa. Heisman winner and 2020 top-ranked quarterback Bryce Young will lead Alabama into the College Football Playoff next week and has another season until he can jump to the NFL. But Young is now joined on the Tide by Ty Simpson, rated as the third-best quarterback in the 2022 class in 247 Sports’ composite rankings.
ALABAMA STATE
