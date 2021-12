Amon-Ra St. Brown saw 11 targets in Week 15, which was a three-week low for him after seeing 12 in each of the previous two games. The Lions rookie caught eight passes Sunday for 90 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 5 yards, good for 23.5 fantasy points. St. Brown has now scored over 15 fantasy points in three straight games and has over 23 in two of those. The volume he has been seeing weekly simply cannot be ignored, and if you are in need of a receiver, he is the top option as he remains available in far too many NFL.com leagues. He is a WR3 or flex option each week with even more upside, as he is showing.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO