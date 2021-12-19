ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Brexit negotiator David Frost quits UK govt

By JOHN THYS, Hollie Adams
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aTGqJ_0dQg3V9900
Frost was long a trusted ally of the prime minister /POOL/AFP

Former Brexit negotiator David Frost resigned from the government with immediate effect on Saturday, topping a torrid week for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a party rebellion on new coronavirus curbs and by-election humiliation.

Frost, a trusted ally of the prime minister, sent his resignation letter following reports that he was to leave his post in January.

"It is disappointing that this plan has become public this evening and in the circumstances I think it is right for me to write to step down with immediate effect," he said in the letter, published by Johnson's Downing Street office.

Frost told Johnson he had "concerns about the current direction of travel" regarding coronavirus regulations and tax rises.

Johnson responded that he was "very sorry" to receive the resignation, "given everything you have achieved and contributed to this government".

The Mail on Sunday earlier reported that Frost had handed in his resignation a week ago, but had been persuaded to stay on until the New Year.

Johnson is already reeling from a rebellion by 100 of his MPs in a parliamentary vote over coronavirus measures and the stunning loss of a 23,000-majority seat in a by-election.

That was partly blamed on a slew of reports that his staff and aides had held parties last Christmas despite virus restrictions in place at the time.

The by-election loss for Johnson's Conservatives intensified speculation of a leadership challenge.

Frost recently came second in a poll of most popular ministers held by ConservativeHome, an influential blog read by the grassroot Tories who could end up deciding Johnson's replacement.

The deputy leader of the main opposition Labour party Angela Rayner said the resignation demonstrated "a government in total chaos right when the country faces an uncertain few weeks.

"@BorisJohnson isn't up to the job. We deserve better than this buffoonery," she tweeted.

- 'Big moment' -

Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen warned Johnson was "running out of time and out of friends to deliver on the promises and discipline of a true Conservative government.

"Lord Frost has made it clear, 100 Conservative backbenchers have made it clear, but most importantly so did the people of North Shropshire," he wrote on Twitter.

And Arlene Foster, who stepped down as Northern Ireland's first minister because of post-Brexit trading arrangements in the UK territory, said it had huge implications.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lqx2H_0dQg3V9900
The weekly paper reported that Frost handed in his resignation a week ago /AFP/File

"The resignation of Lord Frost from the Cabinet is a big moment for the Government but enormous for those of us who believed he would deliver for NI," she wrote on Twitter.

Frost told Johnson in his resignation letter: "I hope we will move as fast as possible to where we need to get to: a lightly regulated, low-tax, entrepreneurial economy.

"We also need to learn to live with Covid and I know that is your instinct too," he said, in apparent reference to the new measures introduced by the government last week.

"You took a brave decision in July, against considerable opposition, to open up the country again. Sadly it did not prove to be irreversible, as I wished, and believe you did too.

"I hope we can get back on track soon and not be tempted by the kind of coercive measures we have seen elsewhere," he added.

The series of crises engulfing Johnson have seen him garner increasingly negative coverage in Britain's right-wing press that is usually favourable to his leadership and his party.

The Daily Telegraph, the newspaper where Johnson used to work as a correspondent and columnist, called Frost's resignation "courageous" and a "turning point in the history of this administration" in an editorial reacting to his departure.

The Sunday Times, another pro-Conservative broadsheet, ran the headline "crisis deepens for PM" on its front page while the right-wing Daily Express went with "another blow for Boris".

Frost had been locked in talks for weeks over the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol, which governs trade between the British mainland of England, Scotland and Wales, as well as Northern Ireland, and with the European Union.

He was especially focused on revamping the agreement's governance, objecting that the EU's highest court in Luxembourg has power over its implementation.

He seemed to be at odds with Johnson's administration over the issue earlier in the week, when a government spokesman appeared to suggest there could be some softening on its position on the EU's role as arbiter.

Frost, 56, was appointed as Johnson's so-called EU "sherpa" shortly after the British leader took office in July 2019, and became chief trade negotiator after helping to finalise last year's divorce deal.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How do Covid restrictions compare across the UK?

While it looks unlikely that Boris Johnson will tighten coronavirus restrictions in England before Christmas, his Scottish and Welsh counterparts have announced new rules for sporting events to curb the spread of Omicron.Here, the PA news agency looks at how rules in the four UK nations compare.– How have the rules changed in Wales?From December 26, sporting events will be played behind closed doors to help control the spread of the new Omicron variant which is rising quickly across Wales.Fans will no longer be allowed to attend either indoor or outdoor sporting events.A £3 million Spectator Sports Fund will be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

UK's Truss says: nothing has changed in Brexit talks after Frost quit

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's foreign minister Liz Truss, thrust into post-Brexit talks with Brussels after the resignation of Brexit minister David Frost, said London's position remained unchanged and the process needed to speed up in the New Year. "Our preference remains to reach an agreed solution," Truss said after a first...
POLITICS
The Independent

Truss: We need quick progress but UK position unchanged over NI Protocol

Liz Truss wants talks with the EU over Irish trading arrangements to “pick up the pace” in the new year.The Foreign Secretary also insisted the UK’s position on the Northern Ireland Protocol has “not changed” following the departure of Lord Frost as Brexit minister.Her comments came after her first call with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic since she took over responsibility for the UK’s future relationship with the EU.Lord Frost quit as a Brexit minister over the weekend, citing the “current direction of travel” of the Government as well as fears over “coercive” Covid measures for his decision.Statement on first...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Bridgen
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
David Frost
Person
Arlene Foster
Person
Boris Johnson
AFP

Channel migrant crossings to UK more than triple in 2021 

Arash took his first steps on English soil on a cloudy, drizzly day in May, after attempting a perilous crossing of the Channel from northern France. Arash, 28, who is now seeking asylum in Britain, is one of more than 27,000 people who attempted the perilous journey in 2021 -- a record.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

DUP minister facing legal action over Northern Ireland Protocol checks

A DUP minister is facing legal action for not securing the wider approval of the Stormont Executive for port checks required by the Northern Ireland Protocol.A pre-action letter has been served on Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, stating an intention to commence judicial review proceedings if he does not declare an intent to refer decisions on the checks and inspections to his Executive colleagues for approval.Mr Poots and his Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs are under a legal obligation to fulfil the commitment made by the UK Government in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement to carry out checks on goods...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM gives green light to Christmas but warns situation ‘finely balanced’

Boris Johnson has given the go-ahead for people’s Christmas plans, although he warned tougher restrictions could be implemented post-December 25.The Prime Minister said “continuing uncertainty” about the severity of the Omicron variant and hospital admission rates means he does not believe there is enough evidence at the moment to justify stricter measures.But the situation remains “finely balanced” and people should “exercise caution”, Mr Johnson added.The Prime Minister’s video message comes as figures from NHS England show that 1,904 people were in hospital in London with Covid-19 as of December 21, the highest number since March 2 and is up 41%...
U.K.
The Independent

Brexit: Australia deal will cause £94m blow to UK farming, fishing and forestry, government admits

Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit trade deal with Australia will damage the UK’s agriculture and food sectors by hundreds of millions of pounds, according to the government’s own impact assessment.British farming, forestry and fishing will suffer a £94m hit from the free trade agreement, a Department for International Trade (DIT) document has revealed.The government also expects a £225m hit to the semi-processed food sector, conceding that it was another area expected to “contract” as a result of increased competition.Labour said ministers had “failed to stand up” for British interests, while the Liberal Democrats claimed farmers and others were being “sold down...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Govt#Uk#British#Johnson S Downing Street#Conservatives#Conservativehome#Tories#Labour
The Independent

Stormont ministers to decide on ‘additional asks’ to stem latest Covid wave

The Stormont Executive is to decide what “level of asks” will be made of the public to curb the latest surge in Covid-19.Cases are already increasing in Northern Ireland ahead of the expected peak following the arrival of the Omicron variant in the region earlier this month.DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is among the latest people to test positive for the virus.1/2 When I returned from London on Friday evening I felt a cold coming on but it has been getting worse. PCR test has now come back positive. Close contacts will be notified. Thankfully I received my booster two...
WORLD
BBC

Brexit fishing deal: Kirkella owners 'devastated' by UK-Norway pact

The owners of the UK's biggest trawler have described a new government deal to win back fishing rights following Brexit as "too little, too late". Hull-based Kirkella has been mothballed since December 2020 after the UK lost the right to fish in Norwegian waters. UK Fisheries said they were "absolutely...
ECONOMY
The Conversation

Brexit: what the UK/EU customs changes mean for businesses from January 1

Glance at the headlines and you might be forgiven for wondering if the UK has moved on a year. A debate has been raging about how tough the restrictions must be to combat the latest wave of COVID, while the UK’s withdrawal from the EU is far from over. Brexit minister Lord Frost has just resigned, and January 1 will once again see a set of Brexit changes coming into effect that look likely to exacerbate the economic damage from the pandemic. So what are the January changes and why have we heard so little about them?
ECONOMY
The Independent

Liz Truss accused of using Article 16 threat to bolster position with Brexiteers

Liz Truss was today accused of using her new Brexit responsibilities to position herself for a future Tory leadership contest, after she told European Commission vice-president Maroš ŠefÄoviÄ in their first phone talks that she was ready to suspend the UK/EU agreement on the Irish border by invoking Article 16.To some observers, Boris Johnson’s appointment of the foreign secretary to lead Brexit talks is a way to broker a less belligerent approach to Brussels, after David Frost’s repeated threats to suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol at the risk of an EU trade war.She also signed up to the PM’s...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Indy100

Six times Liz Truss has put her foot in it over Brexit

Liz Truss has replaced Lord David Frost in handling Brexit talks with the European Union following his resignation, Downing Street has announced.Truss is currently the Conservative MP for South West Norfolk and the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.Her appointment as Brexit negotiator for the Northern Ireland Protocol has been met with horror from some given the many mishaps she has found herself in in the past – and the fact that she previously spoke in favour of remain during the 2016 referendum. In case you’d forgotten, here are six times Truss has put her...
POLITICS
Reuters

UK's Sunak to say more about hospitality support talks soon - minister

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak will talk soon about his discussions with representatives of the hospitality industry who are demanding more government support as the Omicron coronavirus variant hammers their sector, a government minister said. "He was in calls with industry leaders last night and...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Irish PM says Brexit talks on track for progress

DUBLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ireland believes talks between Britain and the European Union are on track for progress and David Frost's replacement as British lead negotiator by Liz Truss has not changed that, prime minister Micheal Martin said on Tuesday. "I was worried about it when I heard of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: No 10 struggles to defend garden ‘party’ as poll shows Britons think PM on way out

Dominic Raab’s latest gaffe – in which he said Boris Johnson’s wine-and-cheese gathering with staff in the No 10 garden during lockdown was “after” work had finished – has left No 10 struggling to explain the controversy.The deputy PM undermined Downing Street’s defence of it as a work event by telling interviewers it was staff relaxing after “a gruelling day”.Mr Johnson’s official spokesman later attempted to explain the situation, by arguing that the PM and his staff were “discussing work”, which happened to be “in the No 10 garden”. He also said drinking alcohol was fine because it was...
POLITICS
The Independent

New moves to cancel Christmas celebrations unlikely despite Omicron surge

New restrictions are unlikely to stop Christmas celebrations this week but Boris Johnson has urged caution amid speculation further measures will be needed to halt the spread of the Omicron variant.But as the Prime Minister promised to keep the data under constant review, the Queen abandoned her Christmas at Sandringham and London mayor Sadiq Khan cancelled the capital’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.After a special two-hour meeting of the Cabinet on Monday, the Prime Minister said the Government needs to be clearer about the rate of hospital admissions associated with Omicron, and the effectiveness of vaccines against it, before imposing additional...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Call for ‘wartime leader’ in No 10 after Brexit minister’s resignation

Boris Johnson’s “boosterism” will not see him through the crisis currently engulfing No 10, a senior Tory has said, as the resignation of a key ally prompted more questions about the prime minister’s future.Brexit minister David Frost resigned with “immediate effect” on Saturday night, having previously agreed with the prime minister he would leave his job in January.Citing “the current direction of travel” of the government, as well as fears over “coercive” Covid measures and the wish for the UK to become a “lightly regulated, low-tax” economy, Lord Frost’s departure was described as a “watershed moment” in what had been...
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

34K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy