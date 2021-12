Warning: SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home are in play. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, you definitely should turn back to avoid learning the twists ahead. It should be said that Spider-Man: No Way Home is absolutely a Christmas movie, for two huge reasons. Not only does this latest Marvel movie take place during the holiday season, giving it most of the evidence it needs to land that case, but it’s also kind of an MCU spin on It’s A Wonderful Life. We say that because Peter Parker (Tom Holland) made a wish for everyone to forget his existence, and unlike George Bailey, it came true. This leaves Spider-Man’s new MCU status following the events of No Way Home in a rather interesting place.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO