Titans activate OLB Bud Dupree before playing Pittsburgh

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel walks the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have outside linebacker Bud Dupree available Sunday when they play his old team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Titans (9-4) activated Dupree off injured reserve on Saturday. They also elevated wide receiver Cody Hollister and offensive lineman Daniel Munyer from the practice squad for the game, and defensive lineman Kevin Strong is a COVID-replacement elevation. They also placed fullback Tory Carter on injured reserve.

Dupree left the Titans’ win over New Orleans on Nov. 14 after playing only one snap with an abdominal injury, and he was put on injured reserve Nov. 20. The Titans designated him to return on Wednesday.

The linebacker was the Titans’ top free agent signee this offseason. Dupree set a career-high with 11 1/2 sacks with Pittsburgh in 2019 and finished his career there with 39 1/2 sacks, 10th-most in Steelers’ history. He was slowed at the start of this season recovering from the torn right ACL that ended his 2020 season.

This is the second straight week Tennessee has activated a key player off injured reserve. Last week, it was wide receiver Julio Jones. Wide receiver A.J. Brown (chest) could be the next on Thursday night when the Titans host San Francisco.

Sports
