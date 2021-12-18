ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Eagles head into holiday break unbeaten

By Dan Chesnet, Sports Editor
Belgrade News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLed by a game-high 16 points and five rebounds from Katelyn Van Kirk, Manhattan Christian won its sixth consecutive game Friday. The sophomore scored 11 of her points in the second half to lead the Eagles to a 52-38 non-conference victory on the road against Manhattan. “Got a good...

www.belgrade-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Falcons failures near goal line lead to 31-13 loss to 49ers

The game couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start for the Atlanta Falcons, who recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff at the 12-yard line. But the inability to turn that gift into points set the tone for another lopsided defeat to a contender as the Falcons fell 31-13 to the San Francisco […] The post Falcons failures near goal line lead to 31-13 loss to 49ers appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
NFL
Columbus Telegram

Lakeview wrestling heads into break with sour taste

The holiday fare might not taste quite as sweet for a few Lakeview wrestlers this year after championship losses last weekend at Logan View. The Vikings were third overall in the team standings, extending a streak that dates back to before last year for top three finishes at tournaments. That was certainly encouraging, but this time it came on the back of a 1-4 performance in title matches.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Christmas Holiday#The Eagles#Christian#Tigers#Jefferson
Fredericksburg Standard

Apaches head into break with trio of victories

St. Mary’s basketball went 3-1 against St. Luke on Wednesday, Dec. 15 in their final pre-Christmas games. The Apaches boys’ A-team struggled to find consistent offense in a 41-25 loss to St. Luke on Wednesday. The Apaches scored 18 points in the second half, but a seven-point first...
BASKETBALL
The Sault News

Bulldogs clip Eagles, remain unbeaten

RUDYARD — The Rudyard Bulldogs remained unbeaten with a 82-63 triumph over Lake Leelanau St. Mary in a non-conference boys basketball game Saturday afternoon. EJ Suggitt (26 points, six rebounds, four assists), Tate Besteman (25 points, 12 rebounds) and Austin Warner (13 points, 10 rebounds, four assists) led the way for the Bulldogs,...
RUDYARD TOWNSHIP, MI
scledger.net

Hawks head to break with wins

The Lady Hawks kept their win streak going with a pair of wins Tuesday against Libby, 60-22 and against Plains, 76-24, on Saturday. In Plains on Saturday, the Hawks were up by just six after the first quarter, 20-14. Both teams went to the line in double bonus in the first half. Fouls for both teams were much less in the second half as the Hawks extended their lead, besting Plains 63-17 at the end of the third quarter. "Plains came out and played very hard," Coach Chadd Laws said. "Our girls responded to that real well." Laws recognized Plains coach Dani Crowe, noting that her team played hard for her and that's a sign of respect for a coach. "She's doing a fantastic job with those girls," Laws added. Ellie Baxter led the Hawks scoring with 24 points, going two-for-three past the three-point line, adding six steals, six rebounds and two blocks. Sophomore Chesney Lowe added 16 points and five assists, Natalie Roberts had 13 points and Maliyah LeCoure 10 points. It was an aggressive game and both teams played hard and fast basketball.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
mainstreetpreps.com

Green Hill stands 10-0 headed into break

Green Hill's Hawks will take a well-deserved break from basketball activities for the next few days before returning to action Monday, Dec. 27 with a appearance in the annual Willie Brown Classic at Nashville's Father Ryan High School. Coach Troy Allen's squad has rolled to a 10-0 record in the...
GREEN HILL, TN
KTSM

Allen attains WAC Player of the Week acclaim for NMSU

DENVER, CO – For the first time in almost two years, an NM State men’s basketball player got his hands on a Western Athletic Conference Player of the Week award. Monday morning, the WAC announced Teddy Allen was its Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after helping NM State extend its winning streak to five games with a perfect […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
mineralarea.edu

Cardinals head into break with six game win streak

(12/21/21) The Lady Cardinals defeated Southwestern Illinois College on Monday by the score of 85-55. MAC has won their last six games include a recent win against #4 Lincoln Land (Division II) to end the first semester at 13-5 overall. Photo: Matt King, Daily Journal.
PARK HILLS, MO
Belgrade News

Belgrade swimmers cut times in Great Falls

Belgrade’s swim teams competed in a pair of meets over the weekend in Great Falls, and head coach Caty Flikkema was pleased with what she saw from her athletes. Friday’s meet was a regular meet lineup, Flikkema said, followed by a relay only event on Saturday. Belgrade’s boys placed fourth out of seven teams Friday, while the girls were sixth out of eight.
BELGRADE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy