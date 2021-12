Michael Jordan is entering the metaverse on his own, separate from Nike’s plans to turn his sneakers into digital tokens. Together with his son Jeffrey, Michael will launch an athlete-focused NFT platform called Heir in 2022. The product has already received $10.6 million in outside and will be the first venture under the new holding company Heir, Inc. While the athletes whose likeness will feature in NFTs still hasn’t been announced, Jeffrey told Variety that Heir will be going after “tier one” NBA and WNBA players, as well as rising stars in the NCAA who are now able to profit off of their likeness because of new rules.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO