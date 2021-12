Skip Bayless has once again lashed out on Russell Westbrook after his constant habit of picking up turnovers in every game of his. The LA Lakers have hit the dead end at least it looks like that. With a score of 16-16, the Lakers have just outdone themselves at performing badly. The title contenders have put on a show that has made the NBA Executives drop their heads in embarrassment because of how wrong there were to assume that this season’s LA Lakers start-studded roster would be able to take the title home.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO