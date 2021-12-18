ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chris Westry Placed on Reserve/COVID 19 List

By Clifton Brown
baltimoreravens.com
 4 days ago

The Ravens' secondary has suffered another unexpected setback, as cornerback Chris Westry was placed on the Reserve COVID/19 list Saturday and will not play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Westry started opposite Anthony Averett last week and played 52 snaps against the Cleveland Browns, and was expected to play a...

www.baltimoreravens.com

baltimoreravens.com

What the Packers Said After Escaping Baltimore With a Win

(Opening Statement) "It's never easy in this league. And like we told our team; we will always celebrate victories, and there is also a lot take from that game in terms of what we need to improve upon. I think really in all three phases. There is definitely room for improvement. But you have to give Baltimore a ton of credit. I think a lot of teams would have folded when you are down 14 points. You just go for it in your own territory, and their defense came up big. Stopping us, holding us to a field goal to keep it at a two-possession game. Their offense battled back and scored. Certainly, we didn't end the game offensively the way we like to with that three-and-out. And then they were able to score again. But ultimately, our defense made the play when we had to make it. We're certainly happy about winning the [NFC] North again. But also understand, there's three very tough games in front of us."
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Reaction Pours in on Bad Pass Interference Call That Hurt Ravens

As if Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers needed any more assistance against the Baltimore Ravens' injury-depleted secondary, the referees provided it Sunday night. With the game tied at the start of the second half, the Packers marched down the field and into scoring range. On third-and-10, Rodgers threw an outside pass to Allen Lazard, who was covered by Kevon Seymour. Seymour made minimal contact before Lazard broke away and dropped the pass.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens ‘anticipate’ injured QB Lamar Jackson returning for pivotal game vs. Bengals

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Sunday that quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to return this week from a right ankle injury, but left open the possibility that Tyler Huntley could start again in a crucial AFC North showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. Asked after a 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers whether Jackson was close to playing Sunday, Harbaugh said: “I don’t have that ...
NFL
CBS Sports

John Harbaugh says Tyler Huntley is starting-caliber QB after accomplishing feat Lamar Jackson has never done

The Baltimore Ravens offense didn't miss a beat despite Lamar Jackson missing Sunday's game with an ankle injury. One could argue Tyler Huntley actually enhanced the unit. Huntley finished 28 of 40 for 215 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions (99.5 rating) in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He also rushed for 73 yards and two scores, becoming the first quarterback in the history of the Ravens to throw for two touchdowns and rush for two touchdowns in a game.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Analyzing the AFC Playoff Race, Week 16

The Ravens have a 56.6% chance of making the playoffs after suffering their third-straight defeat to the Green Bay Packers Sunday, according to ESPN's Power Football Index (PFI). The Ravens have a 37.6 chance of winning the AFC North crown, just a tick below the Cincinnati Bengals' chances of 37.7.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens film study: What separates Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson as passers? A lot.

The two quarterbacks had different numbers, different deliveries, even different shoe colors, but still Justin Houston was sometimes left confused. In training camp and in the preseason, the Ravens outside linebacker would watch Tyler Huntley run around and make a play, and he’d wonder: Was that Lamar Jackson? “All preseason,” Houston said last week. “If you watched every preseason game, that ...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Justin Houston Placed on COVID List; Pernell McPhee Activated to 53-Man Roster

The Ravens have placed veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, putting the status of one of their top pass rushers in doubt for a critical Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore also activated veteran outside linebacker Pernell McPhee from injured reserve to the 53-man roster,...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Transcripts: Packers-Ravens Post-Game Notes & Quotes 12.19.21

(opening statement) "OK, it's good to see everybody. I appreciate you guys being here. [It] was a tough game, a hard-fought game. I really appreciate the way our guys played. I thought our guys played very hard, and for the most part played very well. We came up a little short here and there in a couple spots. Now, we're getting ready for Cincinnati. So, we have an opportunity to go win the division in the next three games, and that's what we're going to put everything we've got into doing. We're very confident in our ability to do that. What questions do you have?
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

What Mink Thinks: Tyler Huntley's Hot Hand Has Created a Tough Decision

Make no mistake. There is no quarterback controversy in Baltimore. If he's totally healthy and ready to play Sunday in Cincinnati, Lamar Jackson should be the starter. However, if Jackson's ankle isn't 100% for Sunday's game, the Ravens have a tough decision to make. How close to healthy does Jackson have to be to give him the nod? Or do they ride Tyler Huntley's hot hand in what's essentially a must-win game?
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Justin Tucker, Patrick Ricard Win AFC Pro Bowl Fan Voting

NFL fans have given their props to Justin Tucker and Patrick Ricard in voting for the Pro Bowl. The Ravens' phenomenal placekicker was the leading vote-getting among fans at his position, while Ricard led AFC fullbacks in fan voting for the 2022 Pro Bowl. Tucker received 186,812 votes while Ricard got 142,032 votes. (142,032 votes).
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Mailbag: Could Tyler Huntley Have a Taysom Hill-Like Role?

Downing: This is an interesting thought and something I hadn't previously considered. However, I'm not sure I see that as a natural fit. The benefit of Taysom Hill, particularly when the Saints had Drew Brees, is that he was a total change of pace. Hill gave the Saints a running threat that Brees didn't possess, and that allowed them to deploy some offensive packages that Brees couldn't run. It's a different situation with Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson. Part of the reason the Ravens signed Huntley as an undrafted free agent and ultimately kept him on the roster is that he's a similar player to Jackson. The offense doesn't have to drastically change when Huntley enters the game. Players and media members even commented in training camp that Huntley looked like Jackson running the offense in practice.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

News & Notes: Ravens Not Sure Who Starts Between Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

Head Coach John Harbaugh said no decision has been made regarding Lamar Jackson's availability for the Ravens' next game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Harbaugh said Jackson was making progress, and Harbaugh is "hopeful" Jackson will practice Wednesday after he didn't practice at all last week. "We'll see how the ankle...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Late for Work 12/22: As Passers, Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson Are Vastly Different

As Passers, Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson Are Vastly Different. The more Tyler Huntley plays, the more people comment on how much his skill set mirrors Lamar Jackson's. The most obvious trait shared by Huntley and Jackson, of course, is their ability to run and juke defenders. When comparing them as passers, however, that's where the similarities end.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Eisenberg: Bengals Have Ravens Right Where They Want Them

Deep into a strange and unpredictable season in the AFC North, the Bengals have the Ravens right where they want them. After years of mostly looking up to others, the Bengals are primed to deliver a withering blow to the playoff hopes of a longtime nemesis. The Ravens and Bengals...
NFL

