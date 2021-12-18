ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Understanding Mining Panel w/ Alex Petrov, Samson Mow & Tone Vays

cryptonews.com
 5 days ago

In this video, Bitfury's Alex Petrov, Blockstream's Samson Mow,...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin: Understanding Mempool

In this video, Simon of Mempool Space shows how to understand and interact with Bitcoin Mempool. Recorded on October 14, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Will Clemente on Current Bitcoin On-Chain Situation

In this interview from The Best Business show with its host Anthony Pompliano and his brothers Joe and John, they talk to Bitcoin on-chain analyst Will Clemente who shares his latest insights into bitcoin on-chain activity. The segment aired on December 17, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD) w/ Dan Held

Dan Held, Head of Growth at Kraken, and Preston Pysh, host of the Investor's Podcast, have a conversation around the most common Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD) in the Bitcoin community. The episode premiered on December 16, 2021.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Mining Panel#Samson Mow Tone
cryptonews.com

Using Fiat Debt For Bitcoin Stacking

Dylan Leclair of Bitcoin Magazine and UTXO Management joins podcaster and Bitcoin educator Stephan Livera to talk about the fiat debt system, as well as why and how some people use the system against itself. The episode premiered on December 3, 2021.
MARKETS
u.today

Jack Dorsey Says Bitcoin Will Replace U.S. Dollar, SHIB Turns Mid-Term Investment, Satoshi-Era BTC Wallet Activated: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

34 billion SHIB acquired by 13th biggest whale "Tsunade" U.Today presents the top four articles over the past day. Don’t miss anything important in the crypto industry!. Bitcoin will replace U.S. dollar, Jack Dorsey tells Cardi B. Yesterday, the Twitter crypto community witnessed a conversation between former Twitter CEO...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptonews.com

Patrick Bet-David: Bitcoin is Here To Stay

In this episode of Coin Stories, Natalie Brunell talks to the entrepreneur and financial advisor Patrick Bet-David. He talks about Bitcoin and the importance of learning how to fully process issues. The episode premiered on December 16, 2021.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Big Move Incoming for One Low-Cap Altcoin As Bitcoin Positions for a Rally: Top Crypto Analyst

A popular crypto strategist and trader is naming one altcoin that’s poised to surge while predicting that Bitcoin is gearing up for a rally. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Pentoshi tells his 425,000 Twitter followers that he’s keeping a close watch on XYO Network (XYO), a blockchain that lets users mine tokens while recording datasets that have locational and geographical information tied to their smartphones.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Why Proof of Stake is Flawed with Lane Rettig

In this interview, Peter McCormack, host of the What Bitcoin Did show, talks to Ethereum Core Developer Lane Rettig. They discuss the history and logic behind Proof-of-Work, the drivers for developing new consensus protocols, how Proof-of-Stake is set to work within Ethereum, and the significant flaws and risks this proposed change entails.
COMPUTERS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Builds Civilization - Jimmy Song

In this video, Bitcoin educator, author, and developer Jimmy Song reads through the latest issue of the Bitcoin Tech Talk newsletter. The episode premiered on December 13, 2021.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy