Understanding Mining Panel w/ Alex Petrov, Samson Mow & Tone Vays

The host of crypto channel Coin Bureau says that he’s identified one Ethereum-based gaming altcoin he believes could dominate the sector. In a new video, pseudonymous analyst Guy tells his 1.76 million subscribers that Gala Games (GALA) stands out as one of the few metaverse tokens that will survive for the long run.
In this interview from The Best Business show with its host Anthony Pompliano and his brothers Joe and John, they talk to Bitcoin on-chain analyst Will Clemente who shares his latest insights into bitcoin on-chain activity. The segment aired on December 17, 2021.
Dan Held, Head of Growth at Kraken, and Preston Pysh, host of the Investor's Podcast, have a conversation around the most common Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD) in the Bitcoin community. The episode premiered on December 16, 2021.
One gaming altcoin built on the Harmony blockchain has rallied over 95% in the last seven days while the rest of the crypto markets have remained stagnant. Blockchain-based game DeFi Kingdoms (DFK) is a new competitor in the GameFi niche, which combines decentralized finance (DeFi) with the metaverse. DFK players...
Dylan Leclair of Bitcoin Magazine and UTXO Management joins podcaster and Bitcoin educator Stephan Livera to talk about the fiat debt system, as well as why and how some people use the system against itself. The episode premiered on December 3, 2021.
34 billion SHIB acquired by 13th biggest whale "Tsunade" U.Today presents the top four articles over the past day. Don’t miss anything important in the crypto industry!. Bitcoin will replace U.S. dollar, Jack Dorsey tells Cardi B. Yesterday, the Twitter crypto community witnessed a conversation between former Twitter CEO...
In this episode of Coin Stories, Natalie Brunell talks to the entrepreneur and financial advisor Patrick Bet-David. He talks about Bitcoin and the importance of learning how to fully process issues. The episode premiered on December 16, 2021.
If you're just now thinking about investing in cryptocurrencies or blockchain technology, former U.S. Treasurer Rosie Rios says you're probably already too late to get in on the ground floor. "The train has already left the station," Rios, who served as treasurer in the Obama Administration from 2009 to 2016,...
Bitcoin price is struggling to clear USD 49,500 and USD 50,000. Ethereum failed to surpass USD 4,080, XRP is testing the USD 1.00 resistance zone. DOT is up over 8%, while NEAR jumped 34%. Bitcoin price attempted an upside break above the USD 49,500 zone but failed. BTC started a...
Crypto exchange giant Crypto.com is looking back at a huge year for digital assets and making predictions for the future. In a sprawling document published on the Crypto.com research page, the exchange’s research team is forecasts further crypto adoption in 2022 – led by one sector in particular.
Cryptocurrency is fascinating for a number of reasons, but one of the most interesting is the fact that there has rarely been an asset class so popular that so many people know nothing about. Although...
A popular crypto strategist and trader is naming one altcoin that’s poised to surge while predicting that Bitcoin is gearing up for a rally. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Pentoshi tells his 425,000 Twitter followers that he’s keeping a close watch on XYO Network (XYO), a blockchain that lets users mine tokens while recording datasets that have locational and geographical information tied to their smartphones.
Chinese investors are closing positions before crypto exchanges completely shut down operations in mainland China to comply with new regulations on bitcoin, says Samson Mow. The selling pressure from China should "ease up after the year's end", leading to a recovery in crypto prices, he says. Much of the Chinese...
In this interview, Peter McCormack, host of the What Bitcoin Did show, talks to Ethereum Core Developer Lane Rettig. They discuss the history and logic behind Proof-of-Work, the drivers for developing new consensus protocols, how Proof-of-Stake is set to work within Ethereum, and the significant flaws and risks this proposed change entails.
Despite a lackluster phase of late, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is still trading with noteworthy gains on a year-to-date basis. A new report from Cathie Wood's Ark Invest looks at how valid the apex currency is in the face of evolving crypto market dynamics. Bitcoin As Self-Sovereign Digital Money: Recent rhetoric...
