Aerospace & Defense

Live coverage: SpaceX ready to launch Turkish comsat from Cape Canaveral

By Stephen Clark
Spaceflight Now
 5 days ago

spaceflightnow.com

Valley News

SpaceX launches 52 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg

The Associated Press VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE – A SpaceX rocket carried 52 Starlink internet satellites into orbit from California early Saturday, Dec. 18. The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 4:41 a.m. and arced over the Pacific. The Falcon’s first stage returned and landed on a SpaceX droneship in the ocean. It was the 11th launch and recovery of the stage. The second stage continued into orbit and deployment of the satellites was confirmed, launch commentator Youmei Zhou at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, said. Starlink is a satellite-based global internet system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world. Saturday’s mission was the 34th launch for Starl.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
State
Florida State
#Cape Canaveral#Comsat#Rocket#Communications Satellite#Turkish#Spaceflight Now
UPI News

SpaceX launches communications satellite for Turkey

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a communication satellite for Turkey late Saturday at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The private company's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from its Space Launch Complex 40 at 10:58 p.m., carrying the Turksat 5B. About nine minutes later, the first stage touched down on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wearebreakingnews.com

SpaceX Postpones Manned Flight Launch

CAPE CAÑAVERAL, Florida, USA (AP) – SpaceX has postponed its next manned flight for NASA until Wednesday due to strong winds and heavy surf hundreds of miles away. Four astronauts were due to leave Sunday morning on a six-month mission to the International Space Station. But while the forecast for the NASA Kennedy Space Center area was near perfect weather, a major storm in the northeast churned the waves to the north, causing the postponement.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Spaceflight Now

Falcon 9 launch timeline with Turksat 5B

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is set for liftoff from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Launch Readiness Review Complete Ahead of 24th SpaceX Resupply Mission

Joint teams from NASA and SpaceX have completed a launch readiness review ahead of the company’s 24th commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station for the agency. Liftoff is targeted for Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 5:06 a.m. EST from Launch Complex 39A at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and the live launch broadcast will begin at 4:45 a.m.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Lompoc Record

SpaceX Falcon 9 scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Saturday morning

SpaceX's two-stage Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to blast off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 1:46 a.m. Saturday, deploying a batch of 52 Starlink internet satellites into Earth's orbit. The satellite technology seeks to improve network and broadband signal interface for internet users around the world, according to SpaceX.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Florida Today

Weather looks good for SpaceX launch of Turkish comms satellite this weekend

--- Space Force weather forecasters are anticipating favorable conditions for the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Turkish communications satellite this weekend. Conditions around Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Launch Complex 40, Space Launch Delta 45 said, should be 80% "go" for liftoff at 10:58 p.m. ET Saturday. Teams will have a 90-minute window to launch the 230-foot rocket.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Los Angeles Business Journal

SpaceX Acts to Launch Mars-Bound Rockets From Florida

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. commenced construction in Florida on a launchpad to send its Starship Mars rocket to the red planet. The Hawthorne-based company is assembling the pad at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, according to tweets from Elon Musk, SpaceX’s chief executive. “Construction of Starship orbital launch pad...
FLORIDA STATE
spaceexplored.com

Russia, Rocket Lab, and SpaceX: 3 launches from 3 continents in 24-hours

Starting Wednesday morning, we saw three launches from three different continents within 24 hours. It all started in Russia with a launch to the International Space Station on a Soyuz rocket. SpaceX Starship ticket holder rides on Russia’s Soyuz to ISS. Russia’s MS-20 Soyuz spacecraft lifted off from Beikanor...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

