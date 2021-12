Chainlink price analysis is bearish today. Strong resistance is present at $20.2. Support for LINK/USD is present at $16.8. The Chainlink price analysis is bearish today, as the market pressure is again working against the cryptocurrency. The bears are maintaining the downtrend continuously, and steep lower lows are evident on the charts. On 13th December, the bears brought the latest steep loss of value for the coin when it fell below the $20 psychological mark. However, yesterday on 14th December, bulls made some recovery and provided support for the coin price value, but as can be seen on the charts, the bullish episodes are becoming smaller and smaller with the passage of time, and this time bears have shown up after just a day of bullish activity.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO