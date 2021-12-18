Eagles head into holiday break unbeaten

The Lady Hawks kept their win streak going with a pair of wins Tuesday against Libby, 60-22 and against Plains, 76-24, on Saturday. In Plains on Saturday, the Hawks were up by just six after the first quarter, 20-14. Both teams went to the line in double bonus in the first half. Fouls for both teams were much less in the second half as the Hawks extended their lead, besting Plains 63-17 at the end of the third quarter. "Plains came out and played very hard," Coach Chadd Laws said. "Our girls responded to that real well." Laws recognized Plains coach Dani Crowe, noting that her team played hard for her and that's a sign of respect for a coach. "She's doing a fantastic job with those girls," Laws added. Ellie Baxter led the Hawks scoring with 24 points, going two-for-three past the three-point line, adding six steals, six rebounds and two blocks. Sophomore Chesney Lowe added 16 points and five assists, Natalie Roberts had 13 points and Maliyah LeCoure 10 points. It was an aggressive game and both teams played hard and fast basketball.

BASKETBALL ・ 6 HOURS AGO