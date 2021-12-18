ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles head into holiday break unbeaten

By Dan Chesnet, Sports Editor
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLed by a game-high 16 points and five rebounds from Katelyn Van Kirk, Manhattan Christian won its sixth consecutive game Friday. The sophomore scored 11 of her points in the second half to lead the Eagles to a 52-38 non-conference victory on the road against Manhattan. “Got a good...

