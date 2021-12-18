ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Golden Girl Betty White invites fans to her 100th birthday party

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The lovable Betty White will be turning 100 on Jan. 17, and how did she decide to celebrate entering the triple digits? By hosting a special movie event!. Fans are invited to celebrate the actress's birthday with a special movie event called "Betty White:...

TODAY.com

5 things you may not know about Betty White (she almost played Blanche?)

Betty White turns 100 in January, and a new book celebrates the milestone by compiling that many highlights from the TV legend’s 10 decades of life. “Betty White: 100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life,” by Ray Richmond, pairs dozens of photos with reminiscences from those who worked with White on shows like “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland,” and stories about her marriage to Allen Ludden and her animal advocacy.
CNN

Betty White is turning 100 and we're all invited

(CNN) — Betty White is about to turn 100 and she'll celebrate in a big way. White, former Golden Girl and national treasure, turns 100 on January 17 and is inviting fans to celebrate with her in a special movie event called "Betty White: 100 Years Young -- A Birthday Celebration."
ComicBook

Betty White Is About To Turn 100 & Celebrating In Style

Betty White is turning 100 and you can be a part of the celebration. She's releasing a film available for that wonderful night of January 17th, 2022 called Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration. Over the course of an hour and 40 minutes, fans can remember all the career highlights including Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. (Don't worry Hot in Cleveland gets its due too.) Other stars will be along for the ride as well with faces like Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Lin Manuel-Miranda, and Jennifer Love Hewitt signed on for the picture. Turning 100 is a big deal and this event definitely fits the bill. 900 theaters across the United States will be playing the movie, so there's an opportunity to be a part of the fun even if you don't live in a massive city like Los Angeles or New York City. It's very cool to see for all the fans out there.
The US Sun

How old is Betty White?

BETTY White is known as one of the true pioneers of the entertainment industry. Her illustrious career has spanned over eight decades as she is getting ready to celebrate her next birthday. How old is Betty White?. Betty White is 99-years-old. Her birthday is January 17, 1922 and she will...
Variety

The Betty White Centennial: Celebrating ‘100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life’

Betty White has penned three memoirs and spent a lifetime in the public eye. When author Ray Richmond was approached to write a book timed to White’s 100th birthday on Jan. 17, he questioned whether there was anything left to uncover about her sui generis life and career. Once he went down the rabbit hole of a quick “facts about Betty White” Google search, Richmond was hooked. “Betty White: 100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life,” published this week by Becker & Mayer Books,” became a five-month intensive study on what makes Betty White so beloved as an entertainer and such...
Fox News

Betty White's best life lessons and funniest quotes as her 100th birthday approaches

Iconic actress and comedian Betty White celebrates her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, 2022 — and this wise, funny lady has a lot of life lessons and smart insights to share. The native of Oak Park, Ill., has enjoyed a hugely successful career in radio, TV, and film spanning more than 75 years. She’s been called "America’s Sweetheart" and the "First Lady of Television." She was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1995, the same year she earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Taste Of Home

Everyone Is Invited to This Betty White Birthday Bash, and We’re Ready to Celebrate

There are lots of things worth celebrating as we round up 2021. Christmas falls at the end of this week, and then we’ll be ringing in the new year with friends, family and a bottle of champagne not long after. But the festivities don’t stop there! On January 17, TV icon Betty White will be turning 100 years old and is celebrating appropriately—with a movie all about her life!
