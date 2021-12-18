ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii runner on track to run marathons in 50 states for the third time

By Nexstar Media Wire, Linda Dela Cruz
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f8FjL_0dQfkAI300

HONOLULU ( KHON ) — Hawaii resident Glen Marumoto is on a mission to run a marathon in all 50 states – for the third time.

He is in this year’s Honolulu Marathon but he says it doesn’t even count towards his marathon goal since he has run it at least a dozen times before.

A graduate of the Air Force Academy and Air Force Institute of Technology, his last station was in Hawaii when he retired from the Air Force after 28 years. After that he worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs, and now works for the Department of Defense as a resource advisor for the 154th Wing with the Hawaii Air National Guard at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

“It’s more of a goal thing being a retired officer and a military officer,” said Glen Marumoto. “Being goal oriented. It kind of comes with the territory. I like to have goals out there. Otherwise I probably wouldn’t be doing this.”

His next marathon is the 4th Annual Hawai’i Bird Conservation Marathon on Sunday, Dec. 19.

He is a member of the Marathon Maniacs at the titanium level which is their highest level of membership. To be at the titanium level you either need to run 52 marathons in a year; run marathons in 30 different states and/or countries in a year; or run marathons in 20 different countries in a year.

He said he is the only titanium Maniac in Hawaii.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

